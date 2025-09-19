Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals ex-wife Maria took 'half of my money'
Arnold Schwarzenegger made a candid confession about his divorce from Maria Shriver while attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in support of Chris Wallace

Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shjriver after givigng his inaugural address as after being sworn in as California's 38th Governor during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Sacramento© Getty
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke candidly about his divorce from his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, during an appearance at journalist Chris Wallace's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday. The 78-year-old opened up about her experience being married to a journalist while speaking as a guest at the event. "The reason why I know he's a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists," said Arnold of Chris. "I've been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists." The actor then made a cheeky comparison between Chris and his former spouse.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in blazer and shirt speaking during the ceremony honoring Chris Wallace with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame © Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke during the ceremony honoring Chris Wallace with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Wallace shake hands at The Hollywood Walk of Fame © Getty Images

Candid confession

"Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money," he admitted. Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

Screening Of The Film "Les Egares" At The Cannes Film Festival with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver© Getty Images

Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver from 1986-2011

Affair

The split came after it was revealed that Arnold had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. The former couple share four children together. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".

Maria Shriver replaces Dylan Dreyer© Today Show

Maria appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends

Single era

Maria has most recently been romantically linked to ABC news analyst Matthew Dowd after they were spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles in August. Maria admitted that she had been single "for her whole 60s" during an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends. "Your 60s are fantastic, and I was single in my 60s. I have been single my whole 60s. And now I’m ending my 60s. I loved being single, but other people had a big problem with it," she explained.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion with The White Lotus star's family, including his mom Maria Shriver and sister Katherine © FilmMagic for HBO

The former couple share four children

Children

Maria admitted that she was "happily single". "'I think other people are like, 'You don’t have a boyfriend yet? What do you think that’s about?' or 'What’s wrong? What do you think you’re doing? Are you not open?'," she added.

The Schwarzenegger-Shriver family© Instagram

The family have remained close despite the divorce

Close family

"I also think people want you to be happy and they want you to have love and they want you to be in a couple." She continued: "I’m interested in any great love experience...That’s a yes. I’m kind of trying to be open and yes to life in all its forms. How about that? I just made that all up. I think if a great man comes along, that’s great, at any age, by the way."

