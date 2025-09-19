Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals ex-wife Maria took 'half of my money'

Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver from 1986-2011

The split came after it was revealed that Arnold had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. The former couple share four children together. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".

