Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals ex-wife Maria took 'half of my money'

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke candidly about his divorce from his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, during an appearance at journalist Chris Wallace's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday. The 78-year-old opened up about her experience being married to a journalist while speaking as a guest at the event. "The reason why I know he's a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists," said Arnold of Chris. "I've been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists." The actor then made a cheeky comparison between Chris and his former spouse.
Candid confession
"Not only that, I also was married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money," he admitted. Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.
Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver from 1986-2011
Affair
The split came after it was revealed that Arnold had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. The former couple share four children together. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".
Maria appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends
Single era
Maria has most recently been romantically linked to ABC news analyst Matthew Dowd after they were spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles in August. Maria admitted that she had been single "for her whole 60s" during an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends. "Your 60s are fantastic, and I was single in my 60s. I have been single my whole 60s. And now I’m ending my 60s. I loved being single, but other people had a big problem with it," she explained.
The former couple share four children
Children
Maria admitted that she was "happily single". "'I think other people are like, 'You don’t have a boyfriend yet? What do you think that’s about?' or 'What’s wrong? What do you think you’re doing? Are you not open?'," she added.
The family have remained close despite the divorce
Close family
"I also think people want you to be happy and they want you to have love and they want you to be in a couple." She continued: "I’m interested in any great love experience...That’s a yes. I’m kind of trying to be open and yes to life in all its forms. How about that? I just made that all up. I think if a great man comes along, that’s great, at any age, by the way."
