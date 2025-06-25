What Arnold Schwarzenegger's family really thought of son Patrick's famous ex-girlfriend

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée Abby Champion's biggest "champion," but he isn't opposed to looking back fondly on one of his son's earlier romances.

Patrick, 31, and Miley, 32, began dating in late 2014, making an appearance together at a pre-GRAMMY Gala, as well as being spotted together engaging in PDA several times.

They were photographed together near the University of Southern California, where Patrick was a student at the time. They split around April 2015 after just a few months together.

© Getty Images Arnold dished on his thoughts on Miley Cyrus, his son's ex-girlfriend

That same year, Patrick met model Abby, and they've been together ever since, announcing their engagement in 2023. In 2016, Miley rekindled her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, with the pair tying the knot in 2018. They separated a year later and divorced in 2020. Since 2021, Miley has been dating musician Maxx Morando.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Arnold, 77, was asked about what he and his famous family thought of Patrick's relationship with Miley, and whether they all got a chance to meet the "See You Again" singer.

He confirmed that they did, and she was nothing but delightful. When asked about the best and worst parts of Miley and Patrick's relationship, the FUBAR star responded: "The best was that she is a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being and very, very talented."

© Getty Images Patrick and Miley dated briefly from late 2014 to mid-2015

Arnold even recalled one family ski trip where Miley joined the Schwarzeneggers at their home, and she was a "wonderful" houseguest, adding: "We just all loved her."

For the worst, he conceded: "There is no worst part. She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I'm sorry it didn't work out."

Speaking with People recently, the star of the newest The White Lotus looked back fondly on his first days with Abby, who he'd dubbed worthy of being a "supermodel."

© Getty Images "She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with."

"When we first met, there was obviously an attraction, physical attraction, and I thought she was the most beautiful girl that I had seen and was interested in hanging out and going out on dates," he explained. "I was 21, she was 18. So you're very different people and humans when you're that age versus now I'm 31, she's 27."

Patrick knew she was "the one" when he saw "how much she values family and how similar our core values are."

"Over the course of the years, I just continuously fell in love with her more and more, with the kind of human that she was becoming and that the relationship was becoming."

© Getty Images Patrick has been dating model Abby Champion since 2015, and they got engaged in 2023

He detailed how thankful he was that he'd not only gotten to see her grow professionally over the past decade, but personally as well, plus seeing their relationship change and evolve.

"Now to see her, when I walk down the street, on every billboard of Chanel or Celine or Victoria's Secret...it's just such a great thing to watch how much she's grown and how determined she is and how hardworking she is and how she has such a vision for her life."