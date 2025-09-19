Meghan Markle's Montecito home looks straight out of a postcard as she reunites with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a glimpse of her incredible family garden at her $29 million Montecito mansion she shares with her husband, the Duke of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. The image was shared on Thursday, from the official Instagram account of Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, and looks so picturesque, it could be on a postcard.

"Seasons shift, but the garden stays magic," penned the mother-of-two, completing the message with a sparkle and sunflower emoji. The image showed Meghan arranging a strawberry plant around a beautiful, oversized terracotta pot. In the background, fans and followers got a glimpse of two immaculately trimmed hedges as well as a black wrought iron gate. Oozing her usual Montecito chic, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish, wearing a straw sunhat and a blue linen dress.

Meghan and Harry's reunion

The image came just days after the entrepreneur was reunited with her husband, Prince Harry, who had been in Europe, visiting the UK, before making a surprise trip to Ukraine. During his trip, four-day stint in London, Harry visited a number of the charities and organisations that remain close to his heart. He attended the Wellchild Awards, visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, and made a special appearance at the Diana Award, the charity he shares with his brother, Prince William, among other meaningful visits.

One particular outing that made headlines was when he and his father, King Charles, arranged to meet one to one. Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair met for a 'private tea' at Clarence House for around 45 minutes before Harry headed to an Invictus Games-related event.

© GC Images Prince Harry was in the UK for a four-day visit

The last time the King and his younger son met in private was in 2024 when the Prince made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK upon receiving the news of Charles' cancer diagnosis. Following his UK visit, Harry made his surprise trip to Ukraine. Harry said he wants to do "everything possible" to help the recovery of injured military staff. Harry travelled to Kyiv with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation - his organisation dedicated to the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - following an invitation from the Ukrainian government.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian while on an overnight train to Kyiv. "We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on," he added.

During his visit, the dad-of-two outlined new plans to help rehabilitate the wounded.