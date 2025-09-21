Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw makes cheeky marriage confession in tribute for wife Faith Hill's 58th birthday
The "It's Your Love" singer shared a heartwarming message in honor of his wife of almost 30 years, with whom he shares three daughters

Image© WireImage
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Tim McGraw is aware he is a very lucky man. On Sunday, September 21, the "It's Your Love" singer celebrated his wife Faith Hill's 58th trip around the sun, and confessed in a birthday tribute that he "married waaaayyy above my head." The former 1883 co-stars met for the first time in 1994 in Nashville, but began their romance two years later in 1996, when they went on tour together, and tied the knot that year. The couple has since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23.

In honor of Faith's special day, Tim took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her from a photoshoot, before listing off that she is his "soulmate," "rock," a "force of nature," and his "everything." He emphasized: "This is the best damn person that there is," and that "her heart is pure gold."

View post on Instagram
 

"Her love is unconditional. Her love is bigger than the universe. I love this woman. Happy birthday my love," he went on, concluding with: "And yes, I married waaaayyy above my head!" Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Faith and Tim's youngest daughter Audrey wrote: "I love y'all so much."

Rita Wilson, who along with her husband Tom Hanks is good friends with the McGraw-Hills, added: "Happy Birthday sweet Faith! We love you!!!" as others followed suit with: "A beautiful woman! I love both Tim and Faith. They share a lifetime together!" and: "Happy Birthday Faith!!! Hope you both have an amazing Day!!!! God Bless," as well as: "Aww. What a beautiful and heartfelt tribute. Yes we all gotta have Faith. Extraordinary artist and role model to us all. Genuine. Happy Birthday Faith. Enjoy the moments."

Scroll below for more photos of Faith and Tim throughout the years and with their three daughters.

1/5

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the 24th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1997 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Beginnings

Faith and Tim while the former was pregnant with their first child 

2/5

Gracie joined her dad onstage in 2015© John Shearer

Maggie

Their daughter Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star.

3/5

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Maggie Elizabeth McGraw (L) and singer/musician Tim McGraw arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)© Jeffrey Mayer

Maggie

Maggie has pursued a career in public policy

4/5

Audrey McGraw performed at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 20© Redferns

Audrey

Audrey has followed in her parents' footsteps

5/5

Tim McGraw holds a cane sitting beside his wife Faith Hill in a photo taken in Copenhagen, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Empty-nesters

The couple, who are based in Tennessee, visiting their daughter Audrey in Copenhagen

