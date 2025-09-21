Tim McGraw makes cheeky marriage confession in tribute for wife Faith Hill's 58th birthday

Tim McGraw is aware he is a very lucky man. On Sunday, September 21, the "It's Your Love" singer celebrated his wife Faith Hill's 58th trip around the sun, and confessed in a birthday tribute that he "married waaaayyy above my head." The former 1883 co-stars met for the first time in 1994 in Nashville, but began their romance two years later in 1996, when they went on tour together, and tied the knot that year. The couple has since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23.

In honor of Faith's special day, Tim took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her from a photoshoot, before listing off that she is his "soulmate," "rock," a "force of nature," and his "everything." He emphasized: "This is the best damn person that there is," and that "her heart is pure gold."

"Her love is unconditional. Her love is bigger than the universe. I love this woman. Happy birthday my love," he went on, concluding with: "And yes, I married waaaayyy above my head!" Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Faith and Tim's youngest daughter Audrey wrote: "I love y'all so much."

Rita Wilson, who along with her husband Tom Hanks is good friends with the McGraw-Hills, added: "Happy Birthday sweet Faith! We love you!!!" as others followed suit with: "A beautiful woman! I love both Tim and Faith. They share a lifetime together!" and: "Happy Birthday Faith!!! Hope you both have an amazing Day!!!! God Bless," as well as: "Aww. What a beautiful and heartfelt tribute. Yes we all gotta have Faith. Extraordinary artist and role model to us all. Genuine. Happy Birthday Faith. Enjoy the moments."

Scroll below for more photos of Faith and Tim throughout the years and with their three daughters.

1/ 5 © Getty Beginnings Faith and Tim while the former was pregnant with their first child

2/ 5 © John Shearer Maggie Their daughter Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star.

3/ 5 © Jeffrey Mayer Maggie Maggie has pursued a career in public policy

4/ 5 © Redferns Audrey Audrey has followed in her parents' footsteps