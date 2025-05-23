Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw shares what Faith Hill is really like after stepping away from the spotlight
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images

Tim and Faith have been married since 1996

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
21 minutes ago
Tim McGraw has been happily married to Faith Hill since 1996, and he has nothing but great things to say about his wife.

While Faith has always exuded a friendly stage presence, Tim shared an insight into what she's like behind closed doors in a candid new interview.

"She's one of the coolest chicks in the world, she really is," he told fellow country star Tracy Lawrence on his podcast, TL's Road House.

"Besides being beautiful and talented and a great mom, she's just a really solid Mississippi girl. I love her. I got lucky."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw hug on the red carpet looking glam© Getty Images
Tim called Faith one of 'the coolest chicks'

Tim credited Faith with "saving" him after they first met and helping him to curb his "wild ways".

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun!

"She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman," he added, referring again to Faith's kindness. "Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person."

Tim sporting a jet black beard with Faith Hill© Getty Images
Tim and Faith have been married since 1996

Tim's praising of his wife comes after she took a step back from the spotlight last summer and has only been seen a handful of times alongside her husband over the past 12 months.

In August 2024, Faith shut down her Instagram, X, and Facebook pages. Her official website has no content other than a welcome page.

Relationship history

The first ever photo of Faith and Tim© Instagram
Tim and Faith were in separate relationships when they first met

The couple met at a Nashville gig at the end of 1994, but they were both involved with other people. Faith was engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks, while Tim was dating Kristine Donahue.

However, when she joined his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, sparks flew, and she broke off her engagement with Scott before marrying Tim that same year.

She previously told People: "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else – 'Oh, okay, now she's a [expletive] and a bad person' – I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands."

Faith and Tim see out the New Year together© Instagram
Faith left her fiancé for Tim

Despite being involved with other people when they first met, Tim later revealed he fell for Faith "in an instant".

"I looked at her and was smitten right away," he told Jimmy Fallon.

He also recalled their first encounter in a 2018 Instagram post he dedicated to Faith.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Tim fell for Faith 'in an instant'

"From the first time we met, I knew (she didn't!) that she was the love of my life forever.... no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad," he wrote. "She’s so special and so loved by us."

They married in a surprise wedding held in Tim's aunt's backyard on October 6, 1996.

Invited guests assumed they were attending a charity softball game before Faith appeared in a simple white wedding dress with pearls and Tim in a tuxedo.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white and retouched) (L-R) Faith Hill, Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw pose backstage at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)© Getty Images
Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters

"We'd try to plan it a couple of times, but everybody kept finding out about it," he told Regis & Kelly in 2011. "My sisters were a little upset because they wanted to dress up," he added.

They are now parents to three daughters: Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23.

