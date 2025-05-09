Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey makes huge move amid romance with Manuel García-Rulfo  

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey is following in her parents' footsteps with a huge career move that will see the budding musician connect with her fans in person.

Audrey announced via her Instagram stories that she had landed a special gig, simply writing, "Tues. May 20 Hotel Cafe Los Angeles, CA 7:30 p.m."

Up-and-coming

© Getty Images Audrey will perform as part of a showcase in LA

The performance will be part of the Lucas Flood Presents Not Another Showcase, which will welcome six up-and-coming artists from the area.

"Not Another Showcase is, well, exactly what it sounds like… not just another lame industry showcase," the website read. "Focused on art and creative freedom, rather than social validation, Lucas Flood has hosted hundreds of amazing showcases across the country since 2018."

It continued: "From Los Angeles to New York, Nashville and Atlanta, Lucas has given a platform to some of today's biggest artists, all BEFORE they made it to the mainstream. Quality and curation are the cornerstones of this weekly industry showcase."

A true talent

© Instagram The 23-year-old hinted that she had been working on an album

Audrey has been steadily working in the music industry for years, often showcasing her talent via social media. She revealed that new music was coming in an Instagram post that saw her sitting in the studio with her collaborators, getting fans excited for what was to come.

In 2024, Audrey's father couldn't wait to showcase her incredible voice, posting a video of the brunette beauty singing Tammy Wynette's 1968 tune "Stand By Your Man".

"Gosh, she is so talented man," he exclaimed. "I've said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well." She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after completing high school.

Love story

© Instagram The pair are extremely private about their relationship

Audrey has been dating The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo since 2023, although the pair are extremely private and rarely post about each other.

While it is unclear how they met, the couple appear to be smitten with each other and posted a cozy selfie together in May where they were cuddled up on a night out.

In June 2024, she shared a rare black-and-white photo of the two laughing in each other's arms, captioning it, "June 24, 2023 xxx."

Good genes

The couple are the proud parents of three daughters

Tim and Faith also share daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26. Gracie is pursuing her own music career and recently performed in the PBS special The Great War And The Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall in April. The country superstar took to Instagram to share how proud he was of Gracie's achievement in a sweet tribute to his eldest daughter.

"Faith and I went to watch our oldest daughter Gracie perform this show for a PBS special airing on Veteran's Day. It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people and the service of our men in the Great War......of course our Gracie was fantastic!!!!!!" he wrote.

Tim and Faith, who married in 1996, are endlessly proud of how their daughters have grown into talented women, sharing with People that they are surprisingly down to earth.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," he said. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

To hear Audrey's incredible talent, watch below...