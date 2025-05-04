Audrey McGraw shares rare loved-up photo with boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo in glimpse of home life

Audrey McGraw and Manuel García-Rulfo's love is going strong.

The budding singer, 23, who is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, has been dating the The Lincoln Lawyer actor, 44, for almost two years now, but they keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Still, she recently made a sweet exception that gave a glimpse into the couple's home life.

© Instagram Audrey shared a loved-up photo with Manuel

Over the weekend, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a rare, cozy selfie with Manuel, in which they appear with their cheeks pressed against each other, and Manuel is holding up a glass of red wine.

Audrey then shared another glimpse into their weekend, adding that after their night out, they returned home to do a Game of Thrones rewatch.

Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

© Instagram The couple has been together since 2023

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

Later that summer, the pair also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

© Getty Images The budding singer is Tim and Faith's youngest daughter

Then, at the beginning of 2024, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Back in June, they also appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories at the time and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."

© Instagram She recently shared that she is working on her own music

Audrey's parents have been married since 1996, and in addition to her, are also parents to Gracie, 27, an aspiring Broadway star, and Maggie, 26, who has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford, and currently works with the nonprofit Earth League International.

The youngest McGraw daughter reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles, and recently teased that she will be releasing music of her own for the first time soon.