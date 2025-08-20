Audrey McGraw shares confession about Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend as she confirms time apart

Audrey McGraw appears to be struggling without her boyfriend, The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The 23-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a rare photo of the couple on Tuesday as she made a sweet confession about her 44-year-old beau.

The photo featured Audrey with her arms around Manuel while burying her face in his neck, while he wrapped his arms around her waist and appeared to be laughing at something off-camera.

Confirming that she and Manuel are spending some time apart, she expressed how much she is missing her "man."

Time apart

Captioning the affectionate photo, she penned: "[Expletive] hell I miss my man!" Although she did not reveal why she and Manuel are apart, it is highly likely due to work commitments.

The couple was first linked in the summer of 2023, when Audrey shared a carousel of pictures taken at Copa Del Sol (Cup of the Sun) in Careyes, Mexico, only for Manuel to share pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot just a week later.

© Instagram Audrey misses her 'man'

Another clue that was hard to ignore was what the actor captioned the photos: "My sweet Caroline." Caroline is Audrey's middle name, and she replied with a kissing emoji.

Since then, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but they are no longer hiding the fact that they are dating.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel are no longer keeping their relationship secret

In May, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a rare, cozy selfie with Manuel, in which they appear with their cheeks pressed against each other, and Manuel is holding up a glass of red wine.

In December, the pair traveled around Mexico to promote his Netflix horror mystery film, Pedro Páramo, which is based on the 1955 novel by Mexican writer Juan Rulfo of the same name.

Audrey also accompanied her actor beau to the Los Cabos International Film Festival to support him while he promoted Una Historia de Amor y Guerra (A Story of Love and War), a comedy film about a corrupt Mexican real-estate developer.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel have been dating since 2023

In photos shared by Edge Film on Instagram, Manuel and Audrey are seen posing next to each other; Manuel, wearing a monochromatic beige look, has his arm around her, and she's wearing a cinched black dress with chunky white heels.

Audrey reposted the sweet photo to her Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Manuel has 'a lot of love' in his life

Though Audrey and Manuel's comments on their relationship have largely been capped at social media photos and the occasional emoji, Manuel previously gushed over having a lot of love in his life.

During an exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," he replied: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life, thank God."