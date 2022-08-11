Faith Hill's first husband has revealed the real reason they divorced - all we know The two were married when the star was trying to make it in music

For nearly three decades now, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been country music's ultimate couple, and fans have swooned over their love and family life since they have been together, so it's tough to imagine them with anyone else.

However, before Faith had Tim, there was Daniel Hill, her first husband, who she was with from 1988 to 1994 – having gotten married aged 21 – and who she gets her last name from.

The two were together during the singer's earliest strides in country music, just as she was trying to make it in the industry, and Daniel shockingly revealed that phase as what caused the two to divorce only six years after getting married.

"There were monumental changes happening in her world at that time, personally and professionally," he told Good Housekeeping.

However, he reasoned: "I can't begin to understand what it was like for Faith back then."

In the early 1990s, not only was the 1883 actress having a hard time making it in the music industry – and reportedly growing tired from it – but she was reckoning with her feelings of wanting to meet her birth mother.

One of Faith's first big hits was her song Breathe in 1999

Faith was raised in Star, Mississippi by Ted and Edna Perry, the couple who adopted her just days after she was born and decided to name her Audrey Faith Perry.

Of finally meeting her birth mother, Faith has said: "The first time I met [my birth mother], I just stared at her. I'd never seen anyone that looked anything like me. It was the awe of seeing someone you came from. It fills something."

Faith and Tim met while on his CMT Tour titled Spontaneous Combustion

The momentous meeting sparked a big change in her life, and her first husband attributes it as the catalyst for the ending of their marriage.

He shockingly confessed: "Meeting her birth mother had a profound impact on Faith, which led to a profound failure of our marriage."

