Meghan Markle's under-the-radar friendship with famous Kardashian revealed

There's one under-the-radar friendship Meghan Markle has with a certain Kardashian that has been quietly simmering away unnoticed. Much to her 311 million follower's surprise, Khloé Kardashian shared a personal gift from Meghan herself. In a Story posted to her Instagram, Khloé shared a photo of a jar of homemade strawberry jam nestled inside elegant, minimalist packaging from American Riviera Orchard, Meghan's lifestyle brand. The small-batch jam was lovingly wrapped in blush-toned fabric and tied with twine, a rustic detail that gave it a homemade, heartfelt touch. The label on the jar reads "American Riviera Orchard" and "Strawberry Jam," along with a handwritten number "5 of 50," suggesting it’s part of a very limited edition.

The jam sat in a cream-colored box filled with crinkled paper filler,tastefully curated and on-brand for the Duchess of Sussex’s California lifestyle aesthetic. Khloé kept the caption simple, tagging @AmericanRivieraOrchard and adding three pink heart emojis, letting the gift (and her appreciation) speak for itself.

Khloé also shared a bouquet of flowers from the Duchess. Meghan reshared the images with the caption: "Hey hey, all my girls with a K," with a kissing face emoji.

© Instagram Khloé Kardashian shows off Meghan’s homemade jam and wine gift

Khloé was among a select few to receive the exclusive sample, alongside other celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross, who were previously seen with similar jars.

Chrissy is another one of Meghan's celebrity friends. Meghan and Chrissy first met when they both appeared on Deal or No Deal where they worked as briefcase girls. In the show, Meghan revealed she was "so excited" to have Chrissy appear on the second series of her programme.

© @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian shared the special gift from Meghan

"I haven't seen her in almost 20 years," Meghan explained. "And then I reached out and we reconnected a couple years ago."

The two women discuss their appearance on the game show a "past life" for both of them; however, they still joke about their time on the programme. "I feel like our lives have had so many chapters," Chrissy says. "And that one being a really important, funny one. I remember being basically a backup girl."

© Netflix Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen

Meghan reminisced that the game show provided her with a stable position in the notoriously tough industry. She also remarked that although the pair crossed paths on the programme, their career trajectories went in different directions.

"I mean, I left that show and then just a couple, like a year or so later, you got famous," Meghan said, referring to Chrissy's stint as a Sports Illustrated cover star. "You were so sweet," Meghan added.