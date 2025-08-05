Pamela Anderson delivers scathing verdict on Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show

Pamela Anderson has delivered her verdict on whether Meghan Markle's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, was a "rip-off" of her own show.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Baywatch actress, 58, played Andy's game "Plead the Fifth".

The host asked Pamela a series of questions, and she could only choose one question to plead the Fifth on. "On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela's Cooking with Love?" Andy asked.

© © Bravo Pamela appeared on the show alongside her co-star and rumoured beau, Liam Neeson

"One," Pam coolly responded. "I didn't - I didn't really look, but I mean, I didn't invent cooking shows." The actress added that Meghan "Is just doing her thing."

Similarities between Meghan and Pamela's shows

Pamela’s Cooking With Love premiered on 24 February and saw high-profile chefs join her on her dreamy rural property in Vancouver, where they prepared plant-based meals together for dinner parties styled by the actress.

© © JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, drew comparisons to Pamela's own show

Meanwhile, Meghan's series With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on 4 March. It was originally scheduled to air earlier but was postponed following the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The series followed the Duchess of Sussex as she cooked, gardened and hosted friends and guests, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

© © Flavour Network Pamela's show aired earlier this year

At the time, critics attempted to draw comparisons between the two shows and asserted that Meghan had heavily lifted from Pamela's cooking show.

Pamela's budding romance with Liam Neeson

Pamela appeared on Watch What Happens Live! alongside her The Naked Gun co-star and rumoured beau, Liam Neeson, 73.

The pair fuelled love rumours during the "Ask Anderson" segment on the show when a viewer wrote in asking how the actress keeps her skin "dewy and fresh."

© © Getty Images Pamela and Liam have reportedly struck up a romance

Pamela explained she uses her own skincare line, Sonsie, before pulling out a lip balm from her pocket and applying it before applying it onto Liam's lips, too. "There you go, much better," the actress said.

Pamela and Liam have spent the press tour lavishing praise upon each other. Liam told People that he was "madly in love with her" and pointed out her incredible work ethic.

© © WireImage Liam told People he was 'madly in love' with the Baywatch star

"She's just terrific to work with," he said. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."

In the same interview, Pamela added that her co-star is "the perfect gentleman" and "brings out the best in you…with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."