Meghan Markle wows in Carolina Herrera backless dress and Princess Diana's heirloom

Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight on Saturday evening as she joined her husband, Prince Harry, at Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! Fall Fundraiser, which was held in Santa Barbara. The raven-haired Duchess looked incredible in a new, off-the-peg dress, which was designed in a sumptuous midnight blue shade. The halterneck style was made from high-end gathered cotton and featured a waist tie and prominent collar detail.

The dress is currently available online as part of Carolina Herrera's current collection and is a true investment piece. Its sleek design and classic cut mean this is the kind of dress Meghan will have in her closet forevermore, and she can bring it out each season, knowing it will never date.

Keeping in with the timeless tone of the dress, the mother-of-two acessorised with one of the most prized items - Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch, an inherited piece from her late mother-in-law. The gold wristpiece is the most iconic style by the brand, and buying one new today would cost in the region of $27,000 (£20,000). It has a delicate silhouette with a small rectangular face and a linked bracelet strap - elegance meets Art Deco.

© Getty Images for ABA Harry and Megha attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert

It is understood that Diana had written a personal letter of wishes to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, wishing them to share her precious jewellery with their future wives. "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it", the Princess allegedly stated.

Meghan has always loved Cartier watches. So much so that she even has her own version of the watch that she purchased herself before she became a Duchess.

The royal splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season.

© Getty Images Meghan's treasured watch

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she previously told HELLO!: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."