Sarah Ferguson just gave Meghan Markle's caped gown a surprising 2025 twist
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the 3rd "Knights Of Charity" Gala at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on July 17, 2025 in Cannes, France. She is wearing a green Safiyaa cape dress.© Corbis via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson just gave Meghan Markle's caped gown a surprising 2025 twist

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, added a bold touch to the classic style

By: Isabel Drugan
2 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson turned heads in an emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa, on Thursday. 

The author was at the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes. 

A twist on a classic 

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice brought something new to the table. Her caped dress featured twisting sleeves, which revealed a hot pink lining to add a pop of bright colour to the number. 

The green and pink created a dramatic contrast with each other, while Sarah's auburn locks were set off perfectly by the colour of her dress. 

The figure-hugging outfit also featured a flattering square neckline. 

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wearing a floor length emerald green cape dress with hot pink colour blocking in the sleeves. She holds a hot pink clutch bag.© Getty
The Duchess of York added a modern feel to her dress with pops of hot pink

The mum-of-two paired this with a matching hot pink clutch bag by Furla, drop earrings and a bangle-style silver bracelet. She also opted for a simple, black-strapped watch to complete the look. 

Safiyaa is a tried and trusted designer for Sarah, who opted for a black and ivory number from the same brand at this event in 2024. 

The gala is an annual event, put on by the organisation Knights of Charity, to raise money for various philanthropic causes around the world. 

There was a wide variety of guests at the event, from US singer-songwriter Robin Thicke to champagne house founder Gregory Verlet. 

The glamorous evening also featured a performance by famed Italian tenor Andrea Boccelli. 

Meghan Markle's cape dresses 

Sarah's outfit was reminiscent of the cape dresses often worn by Meghan Markle at various royal events. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England.© Getty
Megan often opted for the cape dress style for royal events

This includes the green Emilia Wickstead outfit she sported for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020. 

Fans might also remember the stunning, silky ivory number that Meghan wore while on tour to Morocco with her husband, Prince Harry, in 2019. 

Meghan also chose the style for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, for which she chose a black Stella McCartney number.

