Sarah Ferguson just gave Meghan Markle's caped gown a surprising 2025 twist

Sarah Ferguson turned heads in an emerald green caped gown by London-based designer Safiyaa, on Thursday.

The author was at the third Knights Of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes.

A twist on a classic

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice brought something new to the table. Her caped dress featured twisting sleeves, which revealed a hot pink lining to add a pop of bright colour to the number.

The green and pink created a dramatic contrast with each other, while Sarah's auburn locks were set off perfectly by the colour of her dress.

The figure-hugging outfit also featured a flattering square neckline.

© Getty The Duchess of York added a modern feel to her dress with pops of hot pink

The mum-of-two paired this with a matching hot pink clutch bag by Furla, drop earrings and a bangle-style silver bracelet. She also opted for a simple, black-strapped watch to complete the look.

Safiyaa is a tried and trusted designer for Sarah, who opted for a black and ivory number from the same brand at this event in 2024.

The gala is an annual event, put on by the organisation Knights of Charity, to raise money for various philanthropic causes around the world.

There was a wide variety of guests at the event, from US singer-songwriter Robin Thicke to champagne house founder Gregory Verlet.

The glamorous evening also featured a performance by famed Italian tenor Andrea Boccelli.

Meghan Markle's cape dresses

Sarah's outfit was reminiscent of the cape dresses often worn by Meghan Markle at various royal events.

© Getty Megan often opted for the cape dress style for royal events

This includes the green Emilia Wickstead outfit she sported for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020.

Fans might also remember the stunning, silky ivory number that Meghan wore while on tour to Morocco with her husband, Prince Harry, in 2019.

Meghan also chose the style for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, for which she chose a black Stella McCartney number.