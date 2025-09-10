Kelly Ripa's daughter shows off killer abs in lace bra and mini skirt combo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, revealed an exciting career move on Tuesday accompanied by a fashion-forward photo. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to tease her upcoming album. The singer oozed chic in a white lace bra paired with a low-rise pink mini skirt. Lola showed off her toned midriff, accentuating her waist with a bold hot pink belt. She completed the stylish ensemble with a pair of white open-toe kitten heels. Lola's luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a blue shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip.

The photo captured Lola posing in front of a blue-toned backdrop, with the image exuding a vintage, poster-like aesthetic. Her name was elegantly embossed across the picture in retro-inspired lettering. The singer captioned the post: "WAIT Lola." Lola's mom flocked to the comments section to gush over her daughter's post. "Yes! Waiting and waiting," penned Kelly.

Back in August, Lola shared two sultry close-up shots, striking a confident pose for the camera. The aesthetic suggested the images might be part of an upcoming album cover. In the caption, she wrote: "Something is coming….so very soon…..:) :) :) :)"

© Getty Images for Family Equality The couple share three kids

Lola's sense of style

Lola and her mom often exchange fashion notes and the pair opened up to People about their strong relationship."There are so many things that I just can't or won't wear. I'm literally making a list in my head. I really try not to, at this age, [wear miniskirts] – and especially since I spend most of my time sitting in a stool or a desk, I try to wear longer skirts," said Kelly.

"Today was a special occasion. Lola asked me to put on [the] skirt [she's wearing] and I said, 'I just cannot.' Simply cannot. Past a certain age, you got to know when to hang up your disco shoes!" Kelly continued: " I think you're in my closet a lot more than I even realize."

© Instagram Lola shared a stunning selfie in a light-pink nightgown

Lola even described her mom's style. "Chic is such a – I think that's such a basic word to use, but you always have a touch of business as well in your outfits. You love a blazer, a high-waisted pant, a heel. It's not conservative ... It's very chic and minimalistic, but in a very beautiful and authentic way to you," she said.

"That's so nice. I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally her senses of style. I'm always pleasantly surprised by the way Lola puts an outfit together. I remember being her age and hitting all the vintage shops and really being able to work with what I found there. And I see [her] do that all the time. And I just think that you always look elegant. You always look sophisticated, but definitely youthful and rock n' roll and all of the things I wish I was brave enough to do when I was your age, but never had the courage to pull off," added Kelly.