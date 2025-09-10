Kelly Ripa's daughter shows off killer abs in lace bra and mini skirt combo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, revealed an exciting career move on Tuesday accompanied by a fashion-forward photo. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to tease her upcoming album. The singer oozed chic in a white lace bra paired with a low-rise pink mini skirt. Lola showed off her toned midriff, accentuating her waist with a bold hot pink belt. She completed the stylish ensemble with a pair of white open-toe kitten heels. Lola's luscious brunette locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a blue shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip.
The photo captured Lola posing in front of a blue-toned backdrop, with the image exuding a vintage, poster-like aesthetic. Her name was elegantly embossed across the picture in retro-inspired lettering. The singer captioned the post: "WAIT Lola." Lola's mom flocked to the comments section to gush over her daughter's post. "Yes! Waiting and waiting," penned Kelly.
Back in August, Lola shared two sultry close-up shots, striking a confident pose for the camera. The aesthetic suggested the images might be part of an upcoming album cover. In the caption, she wrote: "Something is coming….so very soon…..:) :) :) :)"
Lola's sense of style
Lola and her mom often exchange fashion notes and the pair opened up to People about their strong relationship."There are so many things that I just can't or won't wear. I'm literally making a list in my head. I really try not to, at this age, [wear miniskirts] – and especially since I spend most of my time sitting in a stool or a desk, I try to wear longer skirts," said Kelly.
"Today was a special occasion. Lola asked me to put on [the] skirt [she's wearing] and I said, 'I just cannot.' Simply cannot. Past a certain age, you got to know when to hang up your disco shoes!" Kelly continued: " I think you're in my closet a lot more than I even realize."
Lola even described her mom's style. "Chic is such a – I think that's such a basic word to use, but you always have a touch of business as well in your outfits. You love a blazer, a high-waisted pant, a heel. It's not conservative ... It's very chic and minimalistic, but in a very beautiful and authentic way to you," she said.
"That's so nice. I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally her senses of style. I'm always pleasantly surprised by the way Lola puts an outfit together. I remember being her age and hitting all the vintage shops and really being able to work with what I found there. And I see [her] do that all the time. And I just think that you always look elegant. You always look sophisticated, but definitely youthful and rock n' roll and all of the things I wish I was brave enough to do when I was your age, but never had the courage to pull off," added Kelly.