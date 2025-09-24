The best celebrity-owned pubs you have to visit - from Jeremy Clarkson to Ed Sheeran's boozers

Jeremy Clarkson expanded his farming empire and delved into the world of hospitality when he opened The Farmer's Dog in Burford, Oxfordshire. "We weren't allowed to have a restaurant on the site, but I still liked the idea of having a farming co-operative where all of the local farmers come together and we would pay proper money for their products, be they, pigs, cows, chickens," Jeremy said at the time.

While the pub has enjoyed relative success, just like farming, the former Top Gear presenter revealed that there are downsides to owning a pub. In June, Jeremy admitted to The Times that he was "done" with running businesses, saying: "I am not starting another business as long as I live. I don’t understand it and am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic."

"Of course there are good days. My pub's called the Farmer's Dog and on a visit last week I sat in the garden, in the sunshine, with a pint of my own beer, chowing down on a pizza made with dough from my own farm, and it was rural perfection."