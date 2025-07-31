Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'devastating' blow after Diddly Squat Farm setback

Jeremy Clarkson is reeling after his farm, Diddly Squat, was hit with a 'devastating' blow.

In a post on X, Jeremy, 65, revealed that one of the cows on his farm had contracted Bovine tuberculosis.

"Bad news from Diddly Squat. We've gone down with TB," the TV presenter wrote.

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson revealed that his cattle are suffering from a bovine TB outbreak

"Everyone here is absolutely devastated."

When asked about the prize bull called Endgame that Jeremy bought recently for £5,500, he said:

"His test was 'inconclusive'. I couldn’t bear it if we lost him." The former Top Gear host later added: "The offending animal is pregnant with twins."

© Getty Images Jeremy recently purchased a prize bull for £5,500

Jeremy also clarified the disease is Bovine TB, which does not affect people but "Just our poor cows".

Bovine TB is contagious and is spread through contact with infected domestic and wild animals such as badgers.

Diddly Squat, which is situated in Oxfordshire, sits between high and low risk bovine TB areas according to ibTB.

Moreover, cattle that fail the TB tests or provide two inconclusive tests are classed as reactors and are then isolated and slaughtered to contain a major breakout.

Jeremy's tractor woes

It's not the first setback the farm has suffered this year, in June, Jeremy was forced to sell his Lamborghini tractor just a year after purchasing it.

Jeremy bought the tractor during series four of the Prime Video show. He paid £85,000 for the machine and proudly showed off its comprehensive 48 gears and 188 buttons. But less than a year later, he decided to put it up for auction.

© Amazon Studios The TV presenter was also forced to sell his tractor recently

The tractor sold for £70,500, meaning Jeremy made a loss of at least £14,500. Auction house Cheffins confirmed it received 62 bids before the sale was finalised.

Jeremy later clarified on X what prompted him to part with the tractor.

They wrote on X: "You had to let the beast go? No way?! Dude, what happened?" Jeremy replied: "I’m starting to understand that when it comes to farming, you have to be sensible. Took a big financial hit on that tractor as well."

About Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy first bought Diddly Squat back in 2008. When the farm's owner retired in 2019, the TV presenter reportedly wanted to see if he could run it himself, which in turn, conceptualised the show, Clarkson's Farm.

Now in its fourth season, Clarkson's Farm has enjoyed monumental success, averaging 4.3 million viewers per episode and clinching a number of awards during its four-season run.

© Jeff Spicer, Getty Clarkson's Farm has proved to be an enormous success

However, Jeremy has been transparent about the downsides of running the farm, too. Jeremy has been open about the financial reality of farming.

In series one, it was revealed that he made just £144 from Diddly Squat Farm in the first year. He has said repeatedly that farming is a difficult way to make a living. One user on social media said:

The former Top Gear host revealed he only made £144 during the first year of running Diddly Squat

"Have watched all of the series, they're quite entertaining. But, please don't try to tell me he earns more from farming than from Amazon Video."

Jeremy replied: "I could earn more from selling my toenail clippings than farming. And I have a horrible feeling that this year will be worse than ever."