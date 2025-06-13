Jeremy Clarkson forced to sell £85k prized possession after suffering 'huge financial blow'

Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson has sold one of his most expensive farming purchases after admitting he took a major financial hit.

The 65-year-old said he had to be more sensible with money after learning the hard way.

The £85,000 tractor didn’t last a year

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson on his smaller tractor

Jeremy bought the Lamborghini tractor during series four of the Prime Video show. He paid £85,000 for the machine and proudly showed off its 48 gears and 188 buttons.

But less than a year later, he decided to put it up for auction. The tractor sold for £70,500, meaning Jeremy made a loss of at least £14,500.

Auction house Cheffins confirmed it received 62 bids before the sale was finalised.

Jeremy attended the auction with Kaleb Cooper

© Amazon Studiops Jeremy Clarkson has become a spokesperson for UK farmers

Jeremy and co-star Kaleb Cooper were seen at the event. Kaleb has often clashed with Jeremy on the show over equipment and machinery.

In previous episodes, Kaleb warned that the Lamborghini might be too complicated to be useful on the farm.

Jeremy explains the reason behind the sale

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson on Clarkson's Farm

After the auction, a fan asked Jeremy about the decision to let go of the vehicle.

They wrote on X: "You had to let the beast go? No way?! Dude, what happened?"

Jeremy replied: "I’m starting to understand that when it comes to farming, you have to be sensible. Took a big financial hit on that tractor as well."

Farming losses are a common theme on the show

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson's new Amazon series has been a huge hit

Jeremy has been open about the financial reality of farming.

In series one, it was revealed that he made just £144 from Diddly Squat Farm in the first year. He has said repeatedly that farming is a difficult way to make a living.

Jeremy jokes about earning more from toenail clippings

© Getty Images Jeremy received concerns from locals

Fans continue to question how profitable the farm really is.

One user on social media said: "Have watched all of the series, they're quite entertaining. But, please don't try to tell me he earns more from farming than from Amazon Video."

Jeremy replied: "I could earn more from selling my toenail clippings than farming. And I have a horrible feeling that this year will be worse than ever."



He is still thought to be worth millions

© Amazon Studios Piglets are the newests members at Diddly Squat Farm

Despite his farming losses, Jeremy’s overall net worth remains high. It has been reported that Clarkson’s Farm could have brought in as much as £200 million.

Much of that income is believed to come from Amazon, merchandise, books and related content.

Fans are loving series four

© Amazon Studios Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa and Kaleb with piglets on Diddly Squat Farm

The latest series of Clarkson’s Farm launched with six new episodes. It follows Jeremy’s ups and downs on his 1,000-acre farm in Oxfordshire.

Storylines include pig farming, land disputes and the ongoing rivalry with Kaleb. There is also a focus on the financial pressure facing farmers.

Diddly Squat Farm remains open

© Shutterstock What's next for Jeremy Clarkson?

Jeremy continues to run his farm shop alongside the show.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop has become a tourist hotspot since the series launched. Fans regularly visit the shop to buy produce and take photos of the site.

Jeremy has not confirmed whether there will be a fifth series of Clarkson’s Farm.

However, he has said that filming has already started on new material. Amazon has not yet made any announcements about the future of the show.