Tom Brady is aging backwards in latest post as fans all say the same thing

Tom Brady may be approaching his 50s, but the football legend looked better than ever in a series of headshots posted by the NFL over the weekend.

The NFL's official Instagram account shared 13 headshots from Tom's days in the league, starting out with a cropped haircut and a youthful glow and ending with his last season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Blast from the past

Tom's look changed significantly over the years, with various haircuts and facial hair choices appearing in each shot.

He began his career in the league with the New England Patriots at just 22 years old, and played his final three seasons in Florida.

The final photo saw Tom with a slimmed-down appearance, a chiseled jawline and a full head of brown hair, with the star looking better than ever.

© Getty Images Tom was just 22 when he joined the NFL

"Before the rings, during the rings, after the rings," the NFL captioned the post, referring to the seven championship rings he won throughout his illustrious career.

Fans took to the comment section to declare that the 47-year-old was aging backwards, with one writing, "Bro aged hella well," while another added, "He looks better now than he did back then."

"This man aged backwards because why does he look so much better in the later years than the younger years," another commented, while a fourth exclaimed, "Men really be aging like wine [for real]."

Fitness first

© Instagram The 47-year-old loves to swim and lift weights

Since his retirement, Tom has been working hard to maintain his toned figure and revealed his favorite methods of staying in shape.

He is a fan of swimming, sharing via Instagram that it provides "great muscle resistance and some aerobic cardio all at once". He also does circuit training and plenty of weightlifting.

The father of three went on to lose 10 pounds after hanging up his jersey, and opened up about his health journey on the Let's Go podcast in 2023.

© AFP via Getty Images He lost 10 pounds after retiring in 2023

"I'm actually very fit right now," he said. "I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health."

He explained that his diet largely avoided inflammatory foods like caffeine, white flour, white sugar and dairy products.

Life changes

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tom and Gisele split in 2022

Tom has weathered significant life changes in recent years, including his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen in October 2022.

They announced their split via social media, sharing that they had decided to end their marriage "after much consideration".

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," their statement read. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

He shares his kids with the supermodel

The couple had been married for almost 14 years and share kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. Tom had also welcomed his son Jack with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan in 2007, shortly after their split.

Gisele opened up about the challenges of co-parenting in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, sharing that it was important to impart the same values onto their kids.

"Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways," she said. "I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

