Inside Reacher star Alan Ritchson's tattoos — including the ones dedicated to his kids

Reacher star Alan Ritchson is a huge fan of tattoos and some of them provide deep symbolism and serve as a tribute towards his children. The actor shares three sons named Calem Ritchson, 13, Edan Ritchson, 12, and Amory Tristan Ritchson, 9 with his wife Catherine Ritchson. The doting father-of-three has three colorful tattoos that he specifically got to represent each of his children. One of the gorgeous tattoos is of a flying dove on his left forearm, which embodies his son Calem and the calmness he brought to their family.

In fact, Calem's name translates to "dove" in Latin. Calem also has a love of airplanes and grew up pretending he could fly with his dad. A second tattoo showcases a candle-lit flame on the back of Alan's right arm, which signifies his son Edan, due to his adventurous nature and the passion that he evokes from Alan.

© Instagram Alan has a plethora of tattoos

Lastly, Alan has a shield with a lion at its center and two swords that cross paths to make an "x" behind it. That one symbolizes his son Amory because of his strength, and Alan visually protecting him. Some of Alan's other tattoos include a mask laughing, a skull with a crown and three nails.

He opened up on social media and expressed that his tattoos often serve as "reminders" of what's most important in life. When he got a tattoo of three nails on his chest, he explained the reasoning and stated: "I'm in need of constant reminders. Important ones…Everyday, I want to look for at least three things in my life deserving of a nail. Three things that don't serve me well."

© Instagram Some of Alan's tattoos are dedicated to his kids

Alan added: "There's no shortage of baggage and toxins for sure. I just need to remember the work [that] should be done. I'd be a monster left to my own devices. This tattoo is a reminder to strive for that!" Being that Alan has to portray characters for his career, he has to constantly cover up his tattoos for his roles, and he has his makeup artist Kat Crisp, to help get him get camera ready each time.

© Instagram Alan got a candle flame, shield and dove for his sons

He shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two and revealed: "This is us yesterday after she dipped me in a vat of acid to burn them off. I always say it hurts so bad, but she says it's the only way. She travels with me to each project so she can keep zapping that evil ink away. It's her favorite thing to do in life, so she tells me! I know she loves her job because she smiles a lot when I tell her I'm getting another."

© Instagram Some of his tattoos serve as "reminders"

The TV star comedically added: "She also likes corners. She tells me she curls up and rocks herself in them all the time as soon as I leave, especially right after I tell her I'm getting a new tattoo, which is weird." Alan also teased that he would get a new tattoo in a few days. He continued: "Oh and guess what!? I'm getting another tattoo this weekend! A big one! When do you think we should tell Kat?? At this point, she probably already knows."