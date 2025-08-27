Madonna throws epic backyard bash for twins Stella and Estere on milestone day

Madonna celebrated her twin daughters' birthday in style by throwing them a sweet backyard party complete with a karaoke machine, a bouncy castle, and a photobooth. The 13-year-olds enjoyed playing soccer with their friends and bouncing on the trampoline, as seen in Madonna's tribute to the girls on Instagram. The proud mother shared a series of photos from the special day, as well as a snap of her destroyed Labubu-themed cake from her own 67th birthday celebration on August 16.

Birthday bash

© Instagram Stella and Estere celebrated their 13th birthday with a backyard bash

The pink dessert read, "Happy Birthday Madudu" on it, referencing the trending Labubu dolls that have taken the world by storm. She celebrated with her kids by her side in Siena, Italy, and watched the historic Palio horse race in the town. Meanwhile, for the twins' birthday, they received one cookie crumble cake with ice cream cones in the middle, and one cake made up of glazed donuts. The "Vogue" singer shared a touching message in the caption, paying tribute to her youngest daughters.

© Instagram The duo enjoyed singing karaoke with their friends

"Labubus are everywhere!! My Birthday cake was devoured, so I decided to bring them back for my twin daughter's 13th Birthday party!" she wrote. "But they had to be earned…Winner takes all!!! Happy birthday, Stella and Estere!! Virgo Queens! Nothing could prepare me for your personalities, your energy and your very strong opinions."

© Instagram Madonna also shared a snap of her destroyed Labubu cake

Madonna's fans took to the comment section to exclaim over how grown up the pair looked, with one writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY STELLA & ESTERE!!! Teens already…Time goes by," while another added, "Happy Birthday girls. Teenagers wow."

"Happy birthday girls! So grown up, time flies!!!" said another, while a fourth chimed in, "I cannot believe how big they're getting!...Such gorgeous and amazing young ladies."

Twin flames

© Instagram Madonna adopted the girls in 2017

Madonna is also a mother to Lourdes, 28, whom she welcomed with her former boyfriend Carlos Leon, Rocco, 25, her son with her former husband Guy Ritchie, David, 19, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2008, and Mercy, 19, also adopted from Malawi in 2009.

She welcomed Stella and Estere in 2017, when they were five years old, after a trip to Malawi. "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she told People of the moment she decided to adopt again. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

© Instagram The singer has returned to Malawi with her twins several times

"It's like they were always here," she added. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated." The duo are already extremely talented dancers, and Stella is an incredible pianist just like her older sister, Mercy. They have both returned to Malawi multiple times with Madonna to do charity work for the Grammy winner's organization, Raising Malawi.

"The girls have a lot of empathy for vulnerable children in need of life-saving medical care," she told People. "And they are very grateful to be living in a country where medical care is readily available for people." She added: "We are so much closer because we have a common goal, and that is making Malawi a better country for kids to grow up."