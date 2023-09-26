Madonna shares unbelievable footage from son David Banda's epic 18th birthday celebrations in sweet tribute

The "Hung Up" singer's third of her six kids celebrated his milestone birthday in style

It is a big day over at Madonna's household, as her son David Banda is officially 18 years old, and he is partying like it!

The Queen of Pop adopted David from Malawi in 2006 when he was 13-months-old; at the time, she was still married to Guy Richie, who she was with from 2000 to 2008.

The 18-year-old is the third of the "Hung Up" singer's six children. She also shares Lourdes, 26, with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 23, with Guy, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 17, who she also adopted from Malawi in 2009, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in 2012 and adopted by their mom aged five.

After the celebratory weekend for the family, Madonna took to Instagram to share all of the epic details from David's 18th birthday, for which the family partied and danced the night away in their most glamorous fashion ensembles.

During the special night out, David got to show off his serious dance moves, while Mercy and one of her twin sisters took a shot at the DJ booth.

"Happy 18th Birthday David Banda!" Madonna wrote in her adjoining tribute on Instagram, adding: "Tribal Name – Senzangakhona – descendant of the Ngoni Tribe!"

She continued: "It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since we met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!

Your name means 'speak the truth!'" she said, noting: "I couldn't think of a better name for an artist!"

© Getty David Banda is Madonna's third of her six children

"You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud of you!" she added, concluding with: "You light up like the brightest star!"

The mom-of-six's fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel at how grown up David is already, with one of her followers writing: "What a wonderful man you've grown to be. Happy Birthday David," as others added: "So beautiful how she loves her kids!" and: "The way he smiles and toasts his mum at the end, adorable," as well as: "Looks like a great celebration. Happy birthday david."

© Instagram The 18-year-old was born in Malawi

It wasn't long ago that Madonna was praising her son – and the rest of her kids – for their support amid her recent health scare that forced her to postpone her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour.

© Instagram Madonna with her six children in a photo shared on Instagram

In an Instagram post over the summer, sharing photos with both David and Lourdes, she wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

