Madonna shares rare photo with all six children following double family celebration

Madonna is wrapping up the summer season with a lot of reasons to celebrate, and she's doing so with the help of her six kids.

The "Hung Up" singer recently rang in her 66th trip around the sun with a getaway and birthday bash in Italy, just days after also celebrating her son Rocco's 24th birthday.

In addition to Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, the pop legend is also a mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, plus son David Banda, 18, daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who she adopted.

Meet Madonna's Six Children

Following her birthday celebrations, for which her rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris was also present, Madonna took to Instagram and shared a round of family photos.

Among them was a rare portrait featuring all six of her children, who are all already towering over their famous mom, and the girls looked chic as ever in tropical dresses.

Madonna also included a photo of her son David giving her a hug, one posing with her twin girls cheek-to-cheek, glimpses of her fabulous birthday dinner surrounded by Italian ruins, plus a photo of her and Rocco standing in front of a massive traditional Italian birthday tort as they celebrated both of their special days.

© Instagram Madonna celebrated with all six of her kids

"La Dolce Vita," she aptly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about all the special pics.

"A family that plays together stays together," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Madonna is looking absolutely beautiful. I love the fact that she embraced her family in her show! How lovely!" and: "Such a beautiful family," as well as: "You have such a BEAUTIFUL family."

© Instagram Her and Rocco's birthdays are days apart

When Rocco rang in his 24th birthday on August 11, the mom-of-six similarly shared a lengthy photo carousel on Instagram that gave insight into Rocco's personality, hobbies, and even past hair transformations, as she included snaps of him both with long hair and a buzzcut, his impressive artwork, including an abstract portrait of his famous mom, plus more of his fashionable self.

© Instagram The singer's son David is living in New York

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO," she first declared in her caption, noting of the photo carousel: "The long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises."

© Instagram The twins also looked fabulous

She went on: "But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together," adding: "Thank God for Art."

"Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again," she concluded, signing off with: "Love you — for Eternity."