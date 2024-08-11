Madonna hints at son Rocco's 'tumultuous' past as she shares never-before-seen photos in birthday tribute

It is a very special, celebratory weekend for Madonna and her family.

On Sunday, August 11, the "Like a Virgin" singer celebrated her son Rocco's 24th birthday, and shared a touching tribute in his honor.

The birthday boy is the Desperately Seeking Susan actress' second oldest child and firstborn son, who she shares with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2008.

Meet Madonna's Six Children

In honor of Rocco's special day, Madonna took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the 24-year-old, who is an aspiring actor, through the years.

She first shared a sweet pic of Rocco towering over her as she gave him a hug, followed by a video of him with his older sister Lourdes Leon from when they were kids, plus plenty of more throwback moments.

Through the photos, Madonna gave insight into Rocco's personality, hobbies, and even past hair transformations, as she included photos of him both with long hair and a buzzcut, his impressive artwork, including an abstract portrait of his famous mom, plus more snaps of his fashionable self.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO," she first declared in her caption, noting of the photo carousel: "The long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises."

© Instagram Madonna shared photos of Rocco through the years

She went on: "But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together," adding: "Thank God for Art."

© Instagram He looks just like his dad

"Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again," she concluded, signing off with: "Love you — for Eternity."

© Instagram The mother-son duo on vacation

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the birthday tribute, with one writing: "Madonna, the best mom!!" as others followed suit with: "What a beautiful and iconic post — so nice to see this side of you," and: "What a lovely message. Happy Birthday Rocco!" as well as: "Happy birthday beautiful Rocco."

© Getty Madonna with her eldest children

In addition to Rocco and Lourdes, 27, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, Madonna is also a mom to son David Banda, 18, daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James, 17, plus 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in 2012 and adopted by their mom when they were five.

Last year, when Madonna had to postpone her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour due to a sudden hospitalization, once she recovered, she praised her kids for their support. "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding: "As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."