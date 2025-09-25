Justin Bieber's mom is 'praying' for son's 'healing' amid career comeback

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette is asking fans to get together in prayer for him. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer has recently made headlines for his return to music, which has included not one but two surprise album drops, SWAG and SWAG II, as well as confirmation that he is going to be headlining Coachella in April, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. But though it's unclear exactly what sparked it, fans of the father-of-one were quick to express their support after his mom shared a prayer in his honor.

Taking to Instagram, Pattie, 50, first shared a round of black-and-white photos of Justin that he had previously shared, in which he appears on a golf course, wearing a t-shirt that reads "pray for me" in the back. "We're cheering you on and praying for you always Justin," she then wrote in her caption.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus' name," she continued, adding: "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT."

© Getty Pattie, Justin and Hailey in January 2020

"Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace," her prayer went on, and concluded with: "Say amen if you agree."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and join her in prayer, with one writing: "Godspeed Justin. It's your breakthrough moment," as others followed suit with: "Justin has a great calling on his life, and his mama has been faithfully standing in the gap for him. Every cry of her heart is heard by Jesus — He hasn't missed a single one," and: "Amen Pattie, Remind him for me we are going through this together, and God's plan will always ultimately prevail," as well as: "Amen!! Standing in agreement with you!! Momma's prayers are powerful! Believing!"

© WireImage The "Baby" singer is making a return to music

The last year has been Justin's first as a father, ever since welcoming his first son Jack Blues last August with wife Hailey Bieber, who he married in 2018. Hailey, in an Instagram post commemorating Jack's milestone first birthday, shared two photos featuring him — the couple only shares photos that obstruct their baby's face — and wrote: "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified."

© Instagram He became a father to son Jack Blues last year

In the past year, Justin has also sparked some concern for his often cryptic, somewhat erratic behavior on social media, as well as over a head-turning performance with SZA. Things escalated after he had a somewhat snide reaction in a since-edited post to his wife Hailey's first US Vogue cover, however he has maintained fans are not to worry about him.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018

Back in June, a popular meme account re-posted a screenshot of a text exchange in which a grandfather texted: "I am worried about Justin [Bieber]," and: "There is so much heartbreak in Justin's life." The post itself added: "We all are," but Justin was quick to take to the comments section under the post and clap back with: "Worry about yourself gramps."