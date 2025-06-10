Justin Bieber speaks out on public concern for him in firm declaration

Justin Bieber is trying to quiet down public concern over him.

The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer's increasingly cryptic and erratic behavior on social media have consistently raised eyebrows over the last few months, as well as a head-turning performance with SZA.

Things escalated after he had a somewhat snide reaction in a since-edited post to his wife Hailey Bieber's first US Vogue cover, however he is maintaining fans are not to worry about him.

This week, a popular meme account re-posted a screenshot of a text exchange in which a grandfather texted: "I am worried about Justin [Bieber]," and: "There is so much heartbreak in Justin's life."

"We all are," the post added, and Justin was quick to take to the comments section under the post and clap back with: "Worry about yourself gramps."

After fellow popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs posted the interaction, fans had a mixed response, with one writing: "Why do people care so much about his marriage? There is so much heartbreak in the world right now, I think Justin and Haley can manage without the attention," as others followed suit with: "Justin kinda ate with this reply — leave him alone!!!" as well as: "Justin has been asking everybody to leave him and his wife alone for years but nobody listens, and y'all wonder why he is starting to look stressed out."

Among one of Justin's most eyebrow-raising recent moments was his reaction to Hailey, with whom he welcomed son Jack Blues last August, getting her first Vogue cover.

Though he has since deleted the caption, at the time, he shared photos of the cover and said he was reminded of a time he told her it would never happen.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he had written. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

He went on: "For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even…"

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even," he further wrote. "We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded.