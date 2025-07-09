Justin Bieber's son Jack is growing up so fast as he makes studio appearance with dad

Justin Bieber shared adorable insight into his 11-month-old son Jack Blues' incredible growth on Monday, posting photos of the toddler in the studio for a session with friends.

The "Baby" singer shared the snaps to Instagram, showcasing his son's development while still preserving Jack's privacy by obscuring his face.

Baby steps

© Instagram Jack joined his dad for a studio session

In the first shot, Jack could be seen standing by a coffee table and using the piece of furniture for support as he watched his dad on the couch.

Jack was surrounded by Justin's friends in the studio, and looked stylish in green and white striped overalls.

In the second photo, Jack reached for a water bottle as he began to lay on the ground, with the musicians carefully watching his progress.

© Instagram Justin wants to maintain his son's privacy on social media

Fans rushed to the comments to share how happy they were for Justin, who has been making increasingly erratic social media posts in recent months.

"Jack Blues is Justin's literal twin omg," wrote one fan, while another added, "Mini Bieber."

Other fans commented on how big Jack was ahead of his first birthday. "Omg he's already standing cutie," exclaimed one user, while another declared, "Jack is getting soooo big Justin."

A rocky road

© Getty Images for The Recording A The couple welcomed their son in August 2024

The 31-year-old welcomed Jack in August 2024 with his wife Hailey Bieber, who recently opened up about her harrowing birth story in an interview with Vogue.

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done," Hailey told the publication, explaining that she had started leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks which led the doctors to induce labor.

"[It] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she continued.

© Instagram Hailey recounted her terrifying birth story

"[That] was a little bit scary. I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

She added that the doctors took Jack away while they were treating her for haemorrhaging, causing more anxiety for the new mother. "You start to get a little freaked out. I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she said.

The couple, who married in 2018, have chosen to keep Jack out of the public eye as much as possible to protect his privacy. "We don't take him to a lot of places. We don't want anyone to…I mean, you've just got to see how invasive it all is. It feels mean to put a baby into that," she added.

Justin's unusual reaction

© Instagram Justin's comments sparked backlash

Hailey's Vogue cover caused a sea of controversy in May when Justin made a series of strange comments about his wife's achievement.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote in the caption after resharing her Vogue cover on Instagram. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even," he continued.

© Getty Justin swiftly edited the caption after the controversy arose

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded. Following the backlash from this post, he edited the caption to showcase a series of emojis instead.

