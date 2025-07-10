Justin Bieber shares glimpse of romantic getaway with wife Hailey amid marriage tensions

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey looked so loved up on their European vacation despite months of speculation that the pair were headed for divorce.

Justin put these rumors to bed with a simple Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the couple snuggling up to each other on a beach.

Lovebirds

© Instagram Justin's post garnered over two million likes

The Canadian star was clad in a red, white and black sweater as he hugged Hailey from the side and buried his face in her neck, while she gazed out at the sunset.

His wife sported a lemon-yellow shirt and pant set seen in a previous post that she shared on the same day. The "Sorry" singer simply captioned the post with a series of heart eyes emojis, and fans were thrilled to see the duo together again after several rocky months.

"JUSTIN LOVES HIS WIFE !!!! THAT'S TRUE LOVE," wrote one fan in the comment section, while another added, "Do y'all not remember this man wrote an ENTIRE album about Hailey, praised her in his last tour, has ALWAYS said he loves her, and the list goes on and on and on."

© Instagram The singer shared a sweet photo just days prior

Another fan chimed in, sharing, "I'm so glad they're happy. They are a beautiful couple, this is all we want as fans I love them together," while a fourth commented, "Finally they proved them wrong." The post garnered over two million likes in less than 24 hours, pointing to a wave of support for the married couple.

In her own Instagram post, the Rhode Beauty founder shared several snaps from their European vacation, including a photo in a lemon-yellow bathrobe which Justin reposted to his story.

Just days prior, the 31-year-old shared a carousel of photos of the lovebirds hugging and smiling in front of a stunning sunset, with the caption: "My forever n always."

On the rocks

© Instagram The duo welcomed their son in August 2024

Their recent displays of affection come after a turbulent time for Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024.

Hailey's Vogue cover caused a sea of controversy in May thanks to Justin's misguided comments about her incredible achievement.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote in the caption after resharing the cover on Instagram. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

© Instagram Justin's comments sparked controversy

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even," he continued.

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded. Following the backlash from this post, he edited the caption to showcase a series of emojis instead.

Rumor mill

© Getty He shared a series of cryptic posts in June

The model was then seen without her engagement ring in June, and Justin posted a series of cryptic comments about loyalty that fans interpreted as a dig at his wife.

"LOYALTY is manipulative language. Loyalty is duty, it's an obligation. THAT'S NOT FREE WILL. Love is NOT a duty. LOVE IS A DELIGHT. Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear, it's hurting us," he wrote on social media on June 3.

Days later, he wrote: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."

© FilmMagic They tied the knot in 2018

Despite their rumor-riddled year, Justin shared a touching message for his wife in her Vogue interview that pointed to their deep connection.

"I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey," he told the publication.

