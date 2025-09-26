Serena Williams sparks debate over distaste on hotel's choice of plant

Serena Williams sparked a debate among fans on Thursday after posting a few stories of herself in a hotel on Instagram during an event she attended in New York. "How do we feel about cotton as decoration? Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great," she wrote alongside a picture of herself with the cotton plant. "Feels like nail polish remover cotton," she added. But instead of drawing words of support, fans quickly took to the comment section with a sense of disappointment. "Wait until she finds out Skims use cotton in some of their clothing,"read one comment. "It kinda looks nice to me. Nobody told her to pick it!" said another. "Serena please stop. These are common fall decorations," another fan weighed in. "Oh please! If it offends you so much, you better be sure not to wear cotton clothes," said another.

© Instagram Serena took to instagram to express her distaste over the hotel's choice of plant

Serena was at a hotel in New York to support Kim Kardashian's SKIMS/Nike collab event. The tennis legend did not mention which exact hotel she was at.

Her post comes after the 43-year-old stole the show at the premiere of Gucci's short film, The Tiger, in Milan.

© Instagram Photo of the plant in question posted by Serena

Serens looked ethereal in a black gown with long sleeves and feathers trimming her shoulders, wrists and hemline. The dress was slightly sheer, showcasing the Gucci monogram print. She wore her blonde tresses up in an elegant bun, with face-framing pieces of hair falling down past her shoulders. Serena turned heads in the look, which showcased her lithe, athletic figure.

© Instagram Serena Williams posed in a red dress

The mother of two has been on a weight loss journey in recent years, following the birth of her second child, Adira, in August 2023. Serena struggled to lose the baby weight, prompting her pivot to GLP-1 medication to help her shed the pounds. Serena has since lost a whopping 31 pounds and appears more confident than ever.

She took to Instagram to share snaps from her sojourn to Milan, simply captioning the carousel of photos: "Only playing the cards I was dealt @gucci." Friends and fans alike rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her new look, with Olympian Simone Biles writing, "Damn ma!!!!" while Khloé Kardashian added, "Ohhhhhhhhhhhh cuuuuuute queen."

© Serena Williams in pale blue satin swimsuit The tennis star showed off her toned physique

Another fan chimed in, "You are serving face body and elegance, Oh my good god," while a fourth said, "Absolutely beautiful." Serena has been candid about her weight loss journey, which led her to the GLP-1 medication Ro. GLP-1s like Ro, Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work to suppress appetite, and are often administered via injection to those living with diabetes.