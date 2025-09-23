Serena Williams' lace swimsuit is the hottest trend to follow

Summer may be well in retreat, but Serena Williams just debuted a sultry new swimwear trend that’s bound to top our sartorial agenda for our next oceanside escape. The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of herself modeling a luxe, silky number. Serena chose a baby blue satin swimsuit, delicately embroidered with intricate lace trim along the hem. She elevated the look with a matching pale silk robe, worn open to reveal her toned legs. The tennis champion added a touch of glitz to her look with a diamond-encrusted necklace, a matching bracelet, and a pair of dazzling stud earrings.

In the caption, Serena penned: "Dressed to the nines… and on cloud nine. In satin swimwear of course." In the photograph, the athlete radiated confidence – something she has spoken about candidly since revealing she lost 30Ibs with the help of Zepbound, a GLP-1 weight-loss medication. After giving birth to her second child, Adira, in 2023, Serena began taking a GLP-1 medication.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy are diabetes treatments that help suppress appetite and are typically administered through weekly injections.

The star shared details of her weight loss during an interview with People. "I feel great," she said. "I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally." She continued: "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained. It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

During an interview on the TODAY Show, Serena admitted that several of her family members have suffered from diabetes and shared that she hoped losing weight would alleviate pressure on her knees. "I had a lot of issues with my knees, especially after I had my kid," she shared. "That, quite frankly, definitely had an effect on maybe some wins that I could have had in my career."

"As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me I don't take shortcuts. I do everything but shortcuts," she added.

Serena continued: "I literally was playing a professional sport, and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health, for my healthy weight, no matter what I did. I would always lose a lot of weight, and then I would stay. No matter what I did, I couldn't go lower than that one number."

