Serena Williams shows off toned physique in hot red dress

Serena Williams has never shied away from bold color choices in her sartorial repertoire – and her latest fashion statement is no exception. The tennis champion wowed in a striking scarlet silk dress as she took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning photos that showcased her confident style. The sleeveless red dress featured a high neckline and an ankle-grazing hemline, exuding timeless elegance. Serena elevated the look with silver pointed-toe heels and a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace. The 43-year-old styled her luscious locks into her signature corkscrew curls while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip. Serena struck a pose in front of a dark wood bookshelf adorned with vintage books

In the caption of her post, the tennis star took the opportunity to reflect on the past few months. "Dearest gentle reader, my summer started out well but I was plunged into a difficult August," she penned. "Like many of you, I faced challenges that tested my spirit and resilience. Life can sometimes feel overwhelming and it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters—your mental health and well-being. I took some time away to breathe, to reconnect with myself, and to remember that it’s perfectly okay to pause and reconnect. Even if it’s just a quiet night to yourself. Anything counts."

© Instagram Serena Williams posed in a red dress

Serena continued: "I’ve learned that the end of a matter is better than its beginning. And even though things haven’t reached their end yet, I’m also learning to let go and live life one moment at a time."

© Instagram Serena opened up in the Instagram caption

The athlete's statement comes after she shared that she had lost 30Ibs with the help of the weight-loss drug Zepbound, a GLP-1 medication. Serena opened up to People about using weight loss medication to achieve her figure. After giving birth to her second child, Adira, in 2023, Serena began to take a GLP-1 medication, which has helped her lose over 30 lbs.

© Instagram Serena's toned physique

"I feel great," she said. "I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally." She continued: "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained. It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."