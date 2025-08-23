Serena Williams reveals family 'health issue' amid weight-loss drug admission

On Thursday, Serena Williams revealed that she’s lost 30Ibs with the help of the weight-loss medication GLP-1. The tennis champion later shared that a family "health issue" prompted her decision to shed the extra weight. Serena showed off her toned physique in a snakeskin print push-up bra dress by L'Agence during her appearance on the TODAY Show. The beige number featured a corseted bodice with a skirt that was cut elegantly on the ankle. Serena styled her blonde locks into a bombshell blowout while her makeup oozed soft glamour.

During the show, the athlete revealed that several of her family members have suffered from diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels, often resulting from the body’s inability to produce enough insulin or use it effectively.

© BACKGRID Serena appeared on the TODAY Show

Serena also admitted that she hoped losing weight would alleviate pressure on her knees. "I had a lot of issues with my knees, especially after I had my kid," she shared. "That, quite frankly, definitely had an effect on maybe some wins that I could have had in my career."

"As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me I don't take shortcuts. I do everything but shortcuts," she added.

© Getty Images The couple with their eldest daughter

Following the birth of her daughter Olympia in 2017, the star struggled to shed the weight she had gained during her pregnancy. "I literally was playing a professional sport, and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health, for my healthy weight, no matter what I did," she explained.

"I would always lose a lot of weight, and then I would stay. No matter what I did, I couldn't go lower than that one number."

Serena's weight loss

The star opened up to People about using weight loss medication to achieve her figure. After giving birth to her second child, Adira, in 2023, Serena began to take a GLP-1 medication, which has helped her lose over 30 lbs.

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy are diabetes treatments that help suppress appetite and are typically administered through weekly injections.

© Instagram Serena Williams yellow bikini posing in ocean

"I feel great," she said. "I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally."

© Instagram Serena Williams and her youngest daughter

She continued: "I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained.

"It was crazy, because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."