Sharon Osbourne's final gift to husband Ozzy revealed
Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, airs via Paramount+ on October 7 and reveals Sharon's final gift to her husband

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
11 minutes ago
The trailer for Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary reveals that his farewell concert was a final gift from his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Titled Ozzy: No Escape From Now, the feature-length film is directed by BAFTA award-winner Tania Alexander and set to be released via Paramount+ on October 7. Produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family, the documentary follows the final years of Ozzy's life leading up to his passing on July 22. It explores how the Black Sabbath legend’s struggle with chronic pain impacted his mental health and influenced the music he created during his final chapter.

In the trailer, Ozzy says to the camera: "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain, I had a great life." It also touches on the singer's health struggles including his Parkinson's and his broken neck, which caused mobility issues.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne in 2005

The teaser highlights how Sharon lovingly organized Ozzy’s final concert, just weeks before his death. "What do you think, we do a big farewell show?" said Sharon. "I want to say to my fans, thank you for the years," replied the late star. The trailer then jumps forward, with Sharon sharing to her husband that the concert will take place on July 5. 

Sharon organized Ozzy's farewell concert

"This is Sharon's gift to Ozzy. You deserve this," said Billy Corgan. The trailer also shows Sharon working behind the scenes to bring the concert together. "It's going to be a celebration for everyone," she shared. "It's just beautiful, you know. The vibe of this thing and the intent is perfect."

As the trailer came to an end, Ozzy said: 'It's got to be the best show in the world when I do it. Otherwise, what's the point doing it?' "He had a brilliant career, and it ended in a brilliant way," Sharon can be heard saying in the trailer. "Ozzy's one regret is that he never really said goodbye to his fans," she adds.

The star passed away in July

The trailer came just weeks after BBC's own Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from their schedule just hours before it was due to air. At the time, the BBC confirmed to HELLO! that the documentary would not be airing but did not disclose why. However, now just weeks later, the documentary is set to air with a minute title change. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on Thursday 2 October at 9pm on BBC One

Ozzy Osbourne's death

The star's family announced Ozzy's death in July with a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning." The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

‘Ozzy No Escape From Now’ Trailer

