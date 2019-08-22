Miley Cyrus has denied cheating on Liam Hemsworth in a series of tweets Drama, drama, drama

A day after her husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce, Miley Cyrus has taken to Twitter to set the record straight after rumours swirled that infidelity was the reason that the two decided to part ways. In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, Miley said frankly: "I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs. I [expletive] and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

Infidelity rumours started after Miley was seen getting close to Kaitlynn Carter on a trip to Italy

"I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it and I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

MORE: Liam Hemsworth breaks silence on split from Miley Cyrus – and warns about false reports

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

The last time Miley posted a picture of Liam was at the Met Gala in May

"BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger."

MORE: See the £750-a-night Lake Como penthouse where Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter spent their private holiday

Miley certainly didn't hold back. Liam has yet to comment on her tweets, but it's safe to assume that infidelity was not the cause of their split.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.