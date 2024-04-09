Noah Cyrus breaks her silence on Miley's ex Liam Hemsworth

Noah Cyrus has recently addressed the controversy that arose after she liked a gym selfie posted by her sister Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The 24-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to express amusement over the backlash, highlighting her enjoyment of the drama it stirred among fans and critics alike.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,” Noah remarked in a post that has since been deleted, according to Just Jared.

This statement came as a response to the backlash Noah received, with some branding her actions as "messy" for engaging with Liam's post.

The Hunger Games actor shared the photo in question—a "thirst trap" that displayed his impressive physique after a workout, simply captioned “#Legday.”

The interaction sparked further speculation about the Cyrus family dynamics, especially in light of recent family events.

The incident unfolded amid rumors of family tensions following the marriage of Noah and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, to actor Dominic Purcell.

Tish, 56, and Dominic, 54, made their relationship public in November 2022, not long after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, ending their 28-year marriage.

In August 2023, Tish and Dominic celebrated their union with a low-key backyard wedding, an event from which Noah was notably absent.

Adding another layer to the family's complex dynamics, reports emerged suggesting that Miley was unaware of her sister's alleged connections with Dominic before he married Tish.

It seems that Noah and Tish aren't the only members of the Cyrus bunch to currently be at odds, as fans have speculated Miley and Billy Ray are currently feuding.

As the 31-year-old accepted Record of the Year at the Grammys for her smash hit Flowers, she thanked her team, as well as "my mommy, my sister, my love," pointing to them in the crowd. She ended with: "I don't think I forgot anyone…but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Notably Billy Ray was not mentioned in the Hannah Montana star's speech, nor was he at the occasion, as Miley was accompanied by Tish, Brandi and her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Miley was absent from Billy Ray's marriage to Australian singer Firerose, 36, who he met on the set of Hannah Montana. The couple were married in October 2023.

