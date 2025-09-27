Ryder Cup 2025 net worths: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, more

The 2025 Ryder Cup features some of golf's top earners, with Team USA and Team Europe having a combined net worth of over a whopping $1 billion. While they won't earn anything in prize money at the Ryder Cup, with the prestige and pride of representing their country trumping financial reward, their bank accounts will not suffer. Team Europe has some of the lowest net worths, starting at $3 million, but one player on the team has the highest net worth of $200 million, while Team USA's net worths range from $7 million to $110 million. HELLO! has rounded up the 10 richest players at the Ryder Cup below.
1/10
Harris English is worth a reported $22 million
Harris English – net worth $22 million
According to the PGA Tour's all-time career earnings money list, Team USA's Harris has earned $22,113,639. After turning pro in 2011, Harris made $1,186,003 in prize money in his first season.
2/10
Patrick Cantlay is worth a reported $30 million
Patrick Cantlay – net worth $30 million
Team USA's Patrick earned $15 million in prize money after winning the 2021 FedEx Cup, and $50 million in total across his career. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Delta, Cisco, DeWalt, and Goldman Sachs.
3/10
Viktor Hovland is worth a reported $40 million
Viktor Hovland – net worth $40 million
Team Europe's Viktor has yet to win a Major title, but he banked $18 million in 2023 when he won the FedEx Cup. As well as his earnings on the course, Viktor reportedly earns $7 million in endorsement deals, partnering with Ping, J.Lindeberg, and Ecco shoes.
4/10
Justin Rose is worth a reported $50 million
Justin Rose – net worth $50 million
Team Europe's Justin has won one major and 12 PGA Tour titles, pocketing him over $70 million in career earnings. His success on the course (he also won an Olympic gold medal in 2016) has brought in plenty of sponsorships, too, with the likes of TaylorMade and Rolex.
5/10
Justin Thomas is worth a reported $60 million
Justin Thomas – net worth $60 million
Team USA's Justin has two Major Championship victories and 15 PGA Tour wins, earning him over $70 million in prize money. He also has several big sponsorships, including Titleist, Footjoy, Ralph Lauren, Beats, Citigroup, WHOOP, and Greyson Clothiers.
6/10
Bryson DeChambeau is worth a reported $60 million
Bryson DeChambeau – net worth $60 million
Team USA's Bryson had a major payday in 2022 when he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Liv Golf worth a reported $125 million. "I'm not gonna say the details, I mean, for what's reported it's somewhat close," he confirmed. "I can definitely tell you that, and a lot of it was up front, which is great." He has earned over $32 million in prize money alone in his three seasons with LIV Golf, and he made $34.5 million while he was on the PGA Tour.
7/10
Xander Schauffele is worth a reported $60 million
Xander Schauffele – net worth $60 million
Team USA's Xander has earned more than $60 million in prize money. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Adidas, Callaway, Titleist, Aon, and Discovery Land Company. After signing with Japanese clothing brand Descente in January 2024, Xander now only wears adidas golf shoes.
8/10
Jon Rahm is worth a reported $110 million
Jon Rahm – net worth $110 million
Team USA's Jon made over $50 million in prize money while on the PGA Tour, winning 11 times as well as two Major championships. However, when he signed with Liv Golf in 2023, he inked a deal worth a reported $500 million and has pocketed over $40 million in prize money since. He also has endorsement deals with brands including Callaway, Rolex, and Mercedes-Benz.
9/10
Scottie Scheffler is worth a reported $110 million
Scottie Scheffler – net worth $110 million
World number one golfer and Team USA's Scottie has earned just under $100 million in prize money throughout his career, $27 million of which was pocketed in 2025 after five tournament wins. His bank account also earns a boost from endorsement deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Titleist, and Rolex.
10/10
Rory McIlroy is worth a reported $200 million
Rory McIlroy – net worth $200 million
Team Europe's Rory is one of only two players with lifetime earnings exceeding $100 million, trailing only Tiger Woods, official PGA figures reveal. In 2025, he has earned nearly $17 million in prize money, which includes $4.2 million for completing the Career Grand Slam after winning this year's Masters. Rory also has lucrative endorsement contracts with Nike, TaylorMade, and Omega. He also supplements his income with GolfPass, a digital service co-founded by Rory that offers golf-related content such as lessons from him and other pros.
