Ryder Cup 2025 net worths: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, more

The 2025 Ryder Cup features some of golf's top earners, with Team USA and Team Europe having a combined net worth of over a whopping $1 billion. While they won't earn anything in prize money at the Ryder Cup, with the prestige and pride of representing their country trumping financial reward, their bank accounts will not suffer. Team Europe has some of the lowest net worths, starting at $3 million, but one player on the team has the highest net worth of $200 million, while Team USA's net worths range from $7 million to $110 million. HELLO! has rounded up the 10 richest players at the Ryder Cup below.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Harris English is worth a reported $22 million Harris English – net worth $22 million According to the PGA Tour's all-time career earnings money list, Team USA's Harris has earned $22,113,639. After turning pro in 2011, Harris made $1,186,003 in prize money in his first season.



2/ 10 © Getty Images Patrick Cantlay is worth a reported $30 million Patrick Cantlay – net worth $30 million Team USA's Patrick earned $15 million in prize money after winning the 2021 FedEx Cup, and $50 million in total across his career. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Delta, Cisco, DeWalt, and Goldman Sachs.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Viktor Hovland is worth a reported $40 million Viktor Hovland – net worth $40 million Team Europe's Viktor has yet to win a Major title, but he banked $18 million in 2023 when he won the FedEx Cup. As well as his earnings on the course, Viktor reportedly earns $7 million in endorsement deals, partnering with Ping, J.Lindeberg, and Ecco shoes.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Justin Rose is worth a reported $50 million Justin Rose – net worth $50 million Team Europe's Justin has won one major and 12 PGA Tour titles, pocketing him over $70 million in career earnings. His success on the course (he also won an Olympic gold medal in 2016) has brought in plenty of sponsorships, too, with the likes of TaylorMade and Rolex.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Justin Thomas is worth a reported $60 million Justin Thomas – net worth $60 million Team USA's Justin has two Major Championship victories and 15 PGA Tour wins, earning him over $70 million in prize money. He also has several big sponsorships, including Titleist, Footjoy, Ralph Lauren, Beats, Citigroup, WHOOP, and Greyson Clothiers.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau is worth a reported $60 million Bryson DeChambeau – net worth $60 million Team USA's Bryson had a major payday in 2022 when he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Liv Golf worth a reported $125 million. "I'm not gonna say the details, I mean, for what's reported it's somewhat close," he confirmed. "I can definitely tell you that, and a lot of it was up front, which is great." He has earned over $32 million in prize money alone in his three seasons with LIV Golf, and he made $34.5 million while he was on the PGA Tour.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Xander Schauffele is worth a reported $60 million Xander Schauffele – net worth $60 million Team USA's Xander has earned more than $60 million in prize money. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Adidas, Callaway, Titleist, Aon, and Discovery Land Company. After signing with Japanese clothing brand Descente in January 2024, Xander now only wears adidas golf shoes.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Jon Rahm is worth a reported $110 million Jon Rahm – net worth $110 million Team USA's Jon made over $50 million in prize money while on the PGA Tour, winning 11 times as well as two Major championships. However, when he signed with Liv Golf in 2023, he inked a deal worth a reported $500 million and has pocketed over $40 million in prize money since. He also has endorsement deals with brands including Callaway, Rolex, and Mercedes-Benz.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Scottie Scheffler is worth a reported $110 million Scottie Scheffler – net worth $110 million World number one golfer and Team USA's Scottie has earned just under $100 million in prize money throughout his career, $27 million of which was pocketed in 2025 after five tournament wins. His bank account also earns a boost from endorsement deals with Nike, TaylorMade, Titleist, and Rolex.

