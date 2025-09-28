Richard Gere, 76, and wife Alejandra, 42, pack on the PDA for sweet date night

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva lit up the night at the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Milan as they stepped out arm-in-arm for a glamorous evening that oozed Hollywood romance. The loved-up couple were all smiles as they arrived at the star-studded event, waving to onlookers. Alejandra stunned in a strapless silver gown adorned with swirling sequin embroidery, her glowing complexion and soft waves adding to her elegant charm. Richard, ever the dashing gentleman, complemented her perfectly in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, his signature silver hair slicked back in true red carpet fashion.

Inside the event, the two shared several affectionate moments, from cozying up on a plush sofa to holding hands and exchanging soft smiles. Alejandra rested effortlessly in her husband’s arms, her sparkly clutch and diamond jewelry catching the light. The couple who moved to Madrid last year from New York have been enjoying their time together in Europe.

© WireImage Richard and Alejandra attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show

They share two sons together: Alexander, six, and James, five. Alejandra is also the mother of Albert, 11, from a previous marriage, while Richard has a 24-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to his second wife, Carey Lowell.

Talking to Vanity Fair Spain, the Pretty Woman star said about his new life in the Spanish capital: "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States."

He continued: "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture.

© GC Images Richard and Alejandra Silva at Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's only fair that I give her at least another six [years] of her living in hers." When asked about the cultural difference he will likely experience, the actor explained: "I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

Richard, who turned 76 last month, has been married to his 42-year-old wife for six years. On his birthday she posted a sweet tribute to the actor.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra Silva attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show

Happy Birthday, my love, This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all, you’ve been the constant, our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family.