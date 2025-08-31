Richard Gere's wife reflects on 'challenges' as she issues tribute to husband of 7 years

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Gere, celebrated the actor with a sweet public display of love and appreciation on the occasion of his 76th birthday on Sunday.

She took to Instagram to honour her husband. Posting a picture of them sharing a tender embrace, she wrote: "Happy Birthday, my love, This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all, you’ve been the constant, our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family.

"You are everything to us, the best husband and the best dad, always giving, always helping. Even in the busiest days, you are the centre of our little universe, and we are so grateful for you. We love you beyond words, today and always. With all my heart, Ale"

© Alejandra Gere The sweet shot shared by Alejandra on her Instagram

Messages of support poured in from her followers, with one writing, "My wish for this wonderful man is that he is always happy and healthy and that his mind processes positive thoughts for his family and the whole world. Best wishes. May God bless you and your family", while another one added, "Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations, as a person, actor and activist, kindest soul out there. Happy birthday Richard!! I absolutely adore you, thank you for existing."

The milestone birthday arrives as Richard and Alejandra settle into their new life in Spain, where the family now resides.

A new chapter in Madrid

© Alejandra Gere The couple on holiday in Granada, Spain

Last year, the Hollywood actor and his Spanish wife decided to move their family from New York to Madrid. They share two sons together: Alexander, six, and James, five. Alejandra is also the mother of Albert, 11, from a previous marriage, while Richard has a 24-year-old son, Homer, from his marriage to his second wife, Carey Lowell.

Talking to Vanity Fair Spain, the Pretty Woman star said about his new life in the Spanish capital: "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States."

© Alejandra Gere Alejandra with her children

He continued: "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's only fair that I give her at least another six [years] of her living in hers." When asked about the cultural difference he will likely experience, the actor explained: "I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as an iron will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

Alejandra often shares glimpses of the family’s life in Spain, but is always careful to protect the children’s identity.