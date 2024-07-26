From Richard Gere to The Beckhams: See the most lavish celebrity holidays of the summer

Celebrities often seem to live in a world of their own, especially when they jet off to luxurious destinations like the Greek islands or the pristine beaches of Saudi Arabia. This summer we're seeing our favorite stars take the most enviable vacations and have fun as they soak up the sun. From idyllic family getaways to romantic escapes, join HELLO! as we dive into the most jaw-dropping celebrity vacations of the season.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva had some fun in the sun together with their two young boys, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, while on vacation in the Azores Islands.
The gorgeous getaway is located off the west coast of Portugal and is sometimes called the ‘Hawaii of Europe’ thanks to its rolling green fields, hot springs and extinct volcanoes. Alejandra posted a cute black and white snap of her two boys on Instagram playing by the water, captioning it, “Precious moments, precious presents #family #nature” – it seems the islands suit the family!
The vacation comes as the Geres prepare to move across the world to settle in to Alejandra’s home country, Spain. Richard spoke to Vanity Fair about the move, saying, "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States.”
"[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," he continued. The pair splashed out on an 11 million euro property in Madrid, complete with a heated pool and a wine cellar.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
These two lovebirds chose none other than Saint Tropez for their summer vacation, and brought their three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, to enjoy the sights. Saint Tropez sits on the French Riviera, and is a celeb hotspot thanks to its beautiful beaches, lavish lifestyle and some of the best nightlife in Europe.
Katy posted an Instagram carousel of their family trip, which saw the ‘Firework’ singer and her fiancé, Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, relaxing by the beach with cocktails, enjoying water sports, and sharing a romantic kiss in the sunset. The 39-year-old also shared a sweet snap of her daughter, Daisy, holding a daisy flower of her own.
In one shot, Katy signs copies of her latest single, ‘Woman’s World’, with the help of her fiancé; her anticipated seventh studio album, 143, is set for a September 20 release.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Matt Damon and his Argentinian wife, Luciana Barroso, returned to one of their favorite vacation spots this summer: Greece. The couple, who have been married for 19 years, were spotted on the beach in Mykonos and looked loved up as they shared a few kisses. Luciana, 47, looked incredible in a white bikini while Matt, 53, rocked black swim shorts.
The Greek island is famous for its stunning beaches, pumping dance clubs and party atmosphere, and is another celeb hotspot. Matt and Luciana are frequent visitors along with their friend, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife Elsa Pataky – the group vacationed there in June last year with their families. Elsa gushed to People in 2018 about their friends, saying "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I'm even more a fan of his wife. They are such amazing people.”
After their fun in the sun, Matt and Luciana flew to Copenhagen, Denmark, where they took in the sights and went to dinner together. Matt later met up with The Hangover actor Bradley Cooper and Succession star Jeremy Strong at a Danish amusement park in the city.
The Beckham family
The first family of football took to France for their vacation this year: Victoria posted snaps on Instagram of the Beckham’s on their yacht off the coast of France, where they celebrated their daughter Harper’s 13th birthday.
The couple’s boys, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, joined them on vacation and had nothing but smiles for their parents in the pictures. Their eldest, Brooklyn, 25, stayed with his wife, heiress Nicola Peltz, in Los Angeles, but made sure to send birthday wishes for her sister on her special day. He shared a carousel of pictures of Harper on his Instagram, writing, "Happy 13th birthday to the best little sister in the whole wide world xx we love you so much xxxxxxxxxxxxx."
Victoria and David also enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner together on the French island of Corsica; David gushed about their winery meal on Instagram, writing, "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
The football legend is vacationing in the beautiful Saudi Arabia this summer, along with his five kids and long time partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano posted a snap to Instagram of his family relaxing on a yacht, simply captioned, “My life”. In the picture, Georgina is holding the couple’s youngest daughter, Bella, 2; their twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, 7, daughter Alana Martina, 6, and his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 13, all joined the couple for the family photo.
In another vacation post, Cristiano was looking loved up with Georgina as they hugged in the ocean; he also rode a bike alongside a sandy white beach, and on a boardwalk, as he enjoyed his time off after the 2024 European Football Championship. He captioned the post, “Happy days” in partnership with Visit Saudi Arabia.
Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman
The Modern Family actress looks loved up on her Italian getaway with her new boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman; the couple have been dating since early this year, and she couldn’t have chosen a more impressive match! Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon who studied at Stanford, and even invented his own meniscal repair system, which he sold for a whopping $105 million.
Sofia posted the snaps of her Italian vacation on Instagram, along with her 32-year-old son, Manolo, who joined the lovebirds on their trip. In one pic, the proud mother snapped Manolo relaxing in the pool, while in another, he joined them for dinner along with their other friends. Sofia and Justin also went horse riding on their vacation, and walked the gorgeous streets of the town.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
This long time couple proved that age is just a number as they were spotted boarding a boat in Skiathos, a Greek island known for its incredible beaches and buzzing nightlife. Goldie, 78, looked stunning in a black swimsuit paired with a graphic print wrap; her partner Kurt, 73, made sure she got into the boat safely, and himself donned swim shorts and a baseball cap. They were joined by their son, Wyatt, 37.
Goldie posted a pic to Instagram of her granddaughter Rio and herself twinning in matching funky sunglasses. Rio, 10, is the only daughter of Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson and his wife, Erinn Bartlett. She captioned the sweet snap, "Vacationing with our family! It's the greatest gift one could ever have”.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
The engaged couple have been soaking up the rays all over Greece this summer, having been spotted in Mykonos and Hydra together. They have Jeff’s 417-foot-long yacht to thank as they travel around the islands; named The Koru, the boat reportedly cost $500 million to build. Jeff and Lauren were also snapped relaxing on a boat with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October. Tony and Lauren share a child together from when they previously dated..
Jeff and Lauren were also joined by his son as they explored the island of Hydra, known for its relaxed lifestyle and, of course, its stunning beaches. On their trip, the couple were also joined by Kim Kardashian, who is good friends with Lauren. It seems that Jeff and Lauren can’t get enough of the Mediterranean; last year they visited Spain, Italy and Croatia on their summer trip, so it’s safe to say they are no strangers to the relaxed lifestyle!
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin
This extremely stylish couple vacationed in Rio de Janeiro this summer, opting to soak up the relaxing vibes by taking a walk along the famed Ipanema beach. Emma, who shot to fame for their heart-breaking portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, donned a cream knit sweater and striped blue shorts for the stroll, holding their Birkenstocks in one hand and Rami’s hand in the other.
Rami matched their effortless style with cream pants soaked to the knees in seawater, a white long sleeve shirt and Sambas in hand. The pair went public with their romance in September 2023 and have since delighted fans for their stylish looks. Emma took a quick break from the press tour for their upcoming blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, in which they play supervillain Cassandra Nova.