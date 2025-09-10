Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's private new $11.7m home in Spain revealed

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, are cementing their Spanish status by reportedly dropping $11.7 million (€10 million) on a new home. The couple, who have been living in Madrid for the last several months, have put more roots down in Alejandra's home country after snapping up a stunning mansion on Santa Cristina beach in Oleiros, a town near A Coruña, one of the most exclusive areas in the region, according to Semana magazine, per laopinioncoruna.es.

While not much is known about Richard and Alejandra's specific property, many of the homes in the area offer stunning sea views, spacious rooms, immaculate gardens, bedrooms with private terraces, a pool, a tennis court, and an abundance of privacy. It is not clear whether this new home will be the couple's primary residence, as they reportedly purchased a beautiful property that boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool, and a wine cellar, in the La Moraleja region when they relocated to Madrid.

Richard, Alejandra, and their sons, Alexander, five, and James, four, have been living in Spain for the last several months with her son Albert, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

The Hollywood star revealed the family's plans to move last April during an interview with Vanity Fair Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

© Instagram Richard and Alejandra have reportedly bought a new family home in Oleiros

Richard, who has spent most of his life in the United States, said he looked forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture. "I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra relocated to Spain in 2024

The move isn't a permanent one, however, as Alejandra recently revealed they are not planning on living in Spain forever. "For a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she told the Daily Mail when asked if they planned to live in Spain forever.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Richard and Alejandra reportedly spent $11m on a new Spanish home

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she added. "I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."

© Getty Images Richard's former Connecticut home has now been demolished

While the couple may have plans to return to the US, they'll never be able to revisit their stunning 1938 six-bedroom mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, which was previously owned by singer Paul Simon, after selling it to real estate developers for $10.75 million in November. The 32-acre property has been demolished in order to build nine individual properties ranging in size from 2.2 to 4.8 acres.