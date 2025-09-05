Fate of Richard Gere's $10.75 million mansion revealed following his move to Spain

Richard Gere's Connecticut home has officially been torn down almost a year after the Pretty Woman star sold the 32-acre property to real estate developers. The move comes less than two months after Paul Simon's daughter, Lulu, shared her outrage at Richard's decision to sell her childhood home to be demolished. The actor offloaded the New Canaan abode amid his family's move to Spain in 2024, after his wife, Alejandra Silva, expressed her desire to be closer to her family.

Demolished abode

According to Reggie Young, the founder of Hudson Valley House Parts, the $10.75 million mansion is no more after developers demolished it in order to build nine properties on the land. Reggie, whose company works to salvage architectural finds within homes scheduled for demolition, gave People an update on the house.

"We recently checked in, and the house has been taken down," he explained. "We are grateful that the buyers allowed us time to salvage and get everything out." He added that they managed to rescue some nautical-themed steel bay windows, a Greek revival doorway, and a carved limestone mantel.

"Many of the items from this project are still in our inventory…and will eventually find homes where they are reused," Reggie said. "We are happy that the buyers are willing to give us the time to salvage while working with us in a way that allows us to employ our talented team and ultimately keep these materials out of a landfill."

End of an era

Richard's former home featured six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and was owned by the legendary musician Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell until 2022. Lulu Simon, 30, shared her true feelings about Richard's decision to sell the home where she grew up in a fiery social media rant in July. Taking to Instagram, the singer claimed that selling the house to developers went against a "condition of [Richard's] purchase".

© Instagram Richard sold the Connecticut ranch in October 2024

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!" she wrote over a selfie and a screenshot of a news article about the mansion's fate. "He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase. Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots :). Hate! Him!"

© Instagram Lulu called Richard out for selling her childhood home

The Spanish lifestyle

Richard moved with his youngest sons Alexander, six, and James, five, as well as his wife's son from her previous marriage, Albert, to her home country of Spain in 2024. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

© Instagram The actor is enjoying life in Spain with his wife and sons

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," the 76-year-old continued. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy." According to reports, the couple bought a $12.7 million mansion in the La Moraleja region, featuring three storeys, a heated pool and a wine cellar.