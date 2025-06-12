Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere makes bold change amid move to Spain
richard gere© Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

The A-lister and his family moved to Spain in 2024

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Richard Gere has settled into life in Spain, following a cross-continental move to be closer to his wife's family in the European country.

The Pretty Woman actor has made a bold new change after the move with wife Alejandra and their two sons Alexander and James, finally activating an Instagram account for the first time in May.

Richard's new era

Photo shared by Richard Gere on Instagram featuring his wife Alejandra Silva and their two sons, all four wearing hoodies from the non-profit Open Arms© Instagram
Richard has just seven posts, including one with his sons

The social media account boasts almost 50,000 followers, yet Richard follows just five accounts himself: his wife, actor Antonio Banderas, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, The Gere Foundation, and Artists4Ceasefire. 

He has only uploaded seven posts as yet, all with a focus on his charitable work, including with the Open Arms Fund. In one snap, he wore matching gray hoodies with his wife and sons, splashed with the Open Arms logo in red across the front. 

"This whole family is a proud supporter of @openarms_fund and their mission to save lives. @alejandragere," he wrote in the caption. 

antonio banderas richard gere© Europa Press via Getty Images
His friend Antonio Banderas is one of the five people that Richard follows

Richard is close friends with Antonio Banderas and went to see his play Gypsy in Málaga in January. As for the Dalai Lama, the father of three is a devout Buddhist and recently executive produced a film following the spiritual leader's quest for peace. 

The film, Wisdom of Happiness, was screened at the Barcelona Film Festival in April and was a culmination of years of friendship between the pair. 

"Wisdom of Happiness is a very special film that we hope will profoundly influence how we think and feel about ourselves and the others with whom we share this beautiful planet. My friends tell me this is the most important film of my life," he shared in a statement. "This is a small movie that can have a big impact on the future."

Cross-continental move

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
The couple moved with their sons to Spain in 2024

Richard and Alejandra have been enjoying their new life in Spain, after years spent in the US raising their young sons. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he told Vanity Fair Spain ahead of their big move. 

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

He added that he was looking forward to immersing himself in the vibrant culture. "I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

alejandra silva sitting on tree trunk with three sons© Instagram
The family has plans to move back to the US

Despite leaving Hollywood for the European country, Richard and Alejandra intend to return to the US when their sons are older. 

"[We will live here] for a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she told the Daily Mail"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she added.

"I'm with my family...You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."

 For more about Richard's adventures in Spain, watch below...

