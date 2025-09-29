Gillian Anderson turns heads in stunning white gown ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Actress Gillian Anderson looked radiant in an elegant white gown as she left her hotel in Paris on Sunday, ahead of the first day of Fashion Week. The star, 57, looked effortlessly stylish in the sleeveless number, which perfectly enhanced her toned figure. She smiled warmly at onlookers on her way out, teaming her outfit with nude open-toe heels, a smart grey handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses, as pictured in the Daily Mail. Paris Fashion Week is set to kick off on Monday September 29, featuring designers such as Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Givenchy and Céline, who will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2026 collections.

Gillian’s career has been going from strength to strength of late. She is the star of upcoming show Trespasses, a new four-part drama series set in Northern Ireland in 1975.

Channel 4’s synopsis reads: "1975, in a town outside Belfast. Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla."

Gillian, who plays Gina, leads the cast. She appears alongside Lola Petticrew, 29, as Cushla, Tom Cullen, 40, as Michael, Martin McCann, 42, as Eamonn and Gerard McCarthy, 44, as Jim.

The actress also recently appeared in the movie The Salt Path, based on the novel by Raynor Winn.

Speaking at a preview screening, Gillian exclusively told HELLO! why her casting as Raynor, one half of the husband-wife walking duo, was so important to her, and how age features in the film.

"The fact that two people, our age, their age, can do a distance like that is something to be proud of. I [like] the fact that they cast us age appropriately. And also that people our age still are in love and have sex."

Both Gillian and Jason told HELLO! who they would bring with them should they ever walk the coast path featured in the film, with Jason opting to bring his wife of 24 years Emma Hewitt, while Gillian said she would bring her three children, Piper, Oscar and Felix.

Director Marianne Elliott told HELLO! of the casting: "I met Gillian because I knew she loved the book, and that told me quite a lot. And then when we met and talked about it for quite a long time, it felt like it had very personal resonances for her. I talked to her about the way that I wanted it to be done, and the way I wanted Raynor to be, and she was really up for it.

"The thing is, she's a serious actress, so she may have been cast a lot in glamorous, sex idol roles, but that's not all the things that she [can] do. I think she was really keen to do something different."