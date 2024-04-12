Gillian Anderson, 55, loves this iconic tinted moisturiser and says she's 'grateful' for it every single day

Gillian Anderson is back on our screens after starring in the highly talked about Netflix film Scoop, and whether it's her incredible acting performances or her gorgeous red carpet looks, one thing I can't help but always fixate on is Gillian's flawless skin.

The Sex Education actress, 55, has revealed the secret behind her glowing complexion, and it's the cult Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser. Previously speaking in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Gillian admitted that she is "grateful for it". "It's a big part of my life," the star added.

© Getty Gillian's skin was flawless at the Golden Globes in January

The Laura Mercier Light Revealer Skin Illuminator has a lightweight formula infused with Tamarind Seed Extract, that works to provide long-lasting hydration by helping to retain the skin's moisture. It contains SPF 30, with 15 shades to choose from.

Tinted moisturisers are a mix between skincare and makeup, making them a great option for those days when you want a barely-there look while still achieving some light coverage. I love using a tinted moisturiser on days when I'm working from home, particularly one that has SPF included, as it brightens up my skin and covers any blemishes without feeling like I'm wearing anything too heavy.

© Getty The Crown actress swears by the skin perfector

The sheer, barely-there feel is also perfect during the summer. I tend to strip back my makeup routine during the warmer months as I find that a full-coverage foundation can look cakey after a few hours, and a tinted moisturiser is a must for me when I'm on holiday. The heat paired with catching the sun makes wearing foundation uncomfortable at times, but opting for a tinted moisturiser gives me a small amount of coverage and a sheer glow for the evening.

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce is a big fan of the Laura Mercier beauty buy. "There's a reason why this is a cult classic. This multitasking blend of skincare and makeup blurs imperfections, and If you're looking for a sheer hint of coverage, with added SPF, for an effortless no-makeup makeup dewy finish, you've found it."

Gillan's go-to tinted moisturiser has racked up impressive ratings on the Look Fantastic website, with plenty of shoppers praising it for providing long-lasting light coverage and hydrating their skin, although some have warned that the product can be too oily when worn over a serum.

One reviewer wrote: "This is the best tinted moisturizer out there! I have been using it for years and will continue! Nothing makes my skin glow more and look more youthful than this beauty! Highly recommend!"

Another added: "I’ve used this for years as a replacement to a foundation. It’s just the right amount of coverage - I’d say it’s between light and medium. Isn’t sticky or greasy, stays all day, and gives a no makeup, makeup look."

Final thoughts on the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser

If you're into the full-coverage look, you're probably going to want to opt for a foundation rather than a tinted moisturiser. However, if you're in the market for a sheer finish that evens out the skin tone and hides blemishes while still appearing super natural, then the Laura Mercier buy is a great option. I'm considering adding the A-lister-approved product to my basket for my upcoming holiday, as I love the balance between glowing skincare and foundation while I'm out in the sun.