The Crown's Gillian Anderson breaks silence following split from The Crown creator Gillian and Peter Morgan had been together for four years

Gillian Anderson has taken to her Instagram to introduce her new pet pooch to her friends and family. Sharing an adorable picture of herself cuddling up to her new dog, Gillian, who already has a French Bulldog named Nelson, wrote: "Meet my new gf Stella."

The star's followers were quick to comment on the cute snap, with one writing: "I'm so happy for you. Can we get some Nelson and Stella holiday outfit pics pretty please?"

A second remarked: "Super cute," whilst a third added: "Awwww she seems so sweet and soft! Enjoy that little bundle of joy! More pics of her and Nelson maybe in xmas costumes?"

Others were delighted with the dog's name, which takes after Gillian's character in TV series The Fall, Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson.

"She named her dog Stella!!" one commented. "Stella?? I'm crying," added another.

Gillian with her new dog Stella

Gillian's happy news comes just days after it was reported that she has split from her long-term boyfriend, The Crown creator Peter Morgan.

The actress, who played Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4, worked on the latest series with her partner of four years, who created the Netflix show.

The couple have not addressed the split reports but according to sources, the pair remain "good friends".

Despite the sad separation, Gillian is no doubt looking forward to the festive period and receiving gifts from her children, which she says are "the best".

Speaking in a recent video ad for Dune London, which she shared on her Instagram, she revealed: "Best Christmas presents I have ever received are probably things that my children have made. Over the years, whether it's Christmas or birthday, my daughter has always made me a box, because she is an artist, and they are just amazing. And she puts hours and hours and hours into it and I collect them.

"And any time my boys give me a card that they've spent more than two seconds on, I love things that my kids have made."