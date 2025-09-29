Kai Trump shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of special golf day with her grandpa

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, gave fans a heartwarming peek into a special day spent on the green with her grandfather. In the photo shared on Instagram, Kai stands proudly alongside her grandfather at one of the lush fairways of Trump National Golf Club. The two are seen beaming at the camera, Kai holding her driver and Donald Trump flashing a thumbs-up. Kai, 18, embraced casual golf chic for the outing, wearing a navy RK-branded crewneck sweatshirt (from her own merch line), a pleated charcoal tennis skirt, white sneakers, and a baseball cap. Her look is effortlessly sporty yet polished, reflecting her growing influence in both style and youth branding.

Golfing with Grandpa

Donald Trump kept his look classic for the golf course, wearing a blue sleeveless vest over a white polo shirt, black pants, white golf shoes, and his trademark white "Make America Great Again" cap.

A short video clip shared by Kai added to the day’s relaxed, family-focused atmosphere. In the footage, the pair is seen riding in a golf cart, with Kai smiling widely while capturing the moment on her phone. The video also shows them sharing light-hearted banter and a few golf swings as they enjoy the expansive, manicured course together.

Kai captioned the post: "Golfing with Grandpa. Merch available now at kaitrump.shop (link in bio) #madeintheusa #golf", giving fans a glimpse into both her personal life and entrepreneurial spirit with her branded clothing line.

The sweet behind-the-scenes moment not only highlighted Kai’s close bond with her grandfather, but also showed her stepping into the spotlight as a confident young voice with her own growing brand.

On the official merchandise website, which Kai launched on September 25, there are three women's pullovers available, in navy, white, and black, with contrasting logo colors, but none feature red. The sweaters also have her signature embroidered in the cuff, and her name "Kai" on the back neck. There are also three unisex sweaters in the same colors available. They all retail for $130 but there is no information about where the sweaters are made.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Vanessa, Kai and Donald Trump on the golf course

"This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here," Kai told fans when she announced the line on social media. "Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!"

© Getty Images Kai at the Republican National Convention

She had previously teased the line in late August when she was spotted with her grandfather on Labor Day weekend as they left the White House to attend the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC. She wore the black version with a matching baseball cap, not yet available for sale, and a white tennis skirt.