Kai Trump, 18, makes major statement with her outfit at Ryder Cup with grandfather, Donald Trump

Kai Trump is following in her grandfather's footsteps. The 18-year-old grand-daughter of President Donald Trump has unveiled her entrepreneurial spirit with a new line of merchandise that plays off her name, featuring a 'T' and a 'K' intersecting with each other. The teen wore a bespoke white version of the unisex sweater, featuring a black and red logo, as she walked out of the White House to Marine One, where they were flown to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup. She posed alongside her grandfather, who held a white baseball cap from the line in his hand, as he took pictures and spoke to the press on the South Lawn, with the teen also rocking black bootcut jeans and a large backpack.

On the official merchandise website, which Kai launched on September 25, there are three women's pullovers available, in navy, white, and black, with contrasting logo colors, but none feature red. The sweaters also have her signature embroidered in the cuff, and her name "Kai" on the back neck. There are also three unisex sweaters in the same colors available. They all retail for $130 but there is no information about where the sweaters are made.

"This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here," Kai told fans when she announced the line on social media. "Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!"

She had previously teased the line in late August when she was spotted with her grandfather on Labor Day weekend as they left the White House to attend the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC. She wore the black version with a matching baseball cap – not yet available for sale – and a white tennis skirt.

Kai Trump unveils her new merchandise line

© Getty Images The 45th Ryder Cup kicked off on September 26; Europe is the holder of the Ryder Cup after its win over the United States in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. As of writing, Team Europe leads 3-1. Trump arrived for the first tee grandstand of the day with Kai, and shook hands with Team US captain Keegan Bradley. “I’m just thrilled he’s going to be here. I really look forward to what that first tee is going to be like with the president on the tee,” Bradley told press.

© Getty Images Trump, flanked by Secret Service agents, left the protective layers of glass he was standing behind to shake hands with many of the caddies, and cheer on Ben Griffin’s playing partner Bryson DeChambeau as he launched his first drive. The "YMCA" was also heard playing out behind the crowds.

© Getty Images Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr.'s five children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. They are also parents to Donald III, 16, Tristan, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. The teen is an avid golfer and earlier in 2025 announced her verbal acceptance to study and play at the University of Miami, where she will be part of the golfing team. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she said in an Instagram statement. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."