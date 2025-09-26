Kai Trump, 18, makes major statement with her outfit at Ryder Cup with grandfather, Donald Trump

Kai Trump is following in her grandfather's footsteps. The 18-year-old grand-daughter of President Donald Trump has unveiled her entrepreneurial spirit with a new line of merchandise that plays off her name, featuring a 'T' and a 'K' intersecting with each other. The teen wore a bespoke white version of the unisex sweater, featuring a black and red logo, as she walked out of the White House to Marine One, where they were flown to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup. She posed alongside her grandfather, who held a white baseball cap from the line in his hand, as he took pictures and spoke to the press on the South Lawn, with the teen also rocking black bootcut jeans and a large backpack.
On the official merchandise website, which Kai launched on September 25, there are three women's pullovers available, in navy, white, and black, with contrasting logo colors, but none feature red. The sweaters also have her signature embroidered in the cuff, and her name "Kai" on the back neck. There are also three unisex sweaters in the same colors available. They all retail for $130 but there is no information about where the sweaters are made.
"This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here," Kai told fans when she announced the line on social media. "Launching this line has been such an exciting project. From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!"
She had previously teased the line in late August when she was spotted with her grandfather on Labor Day weekend as they left the White House to attend the Trump National Golf Club in Washington DC. She wore the black version with a matching baseball cap – not yet available for sale – and a white tennis skirt.