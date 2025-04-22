Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai oozes glamour in black mini dress and killer heels

Kai Trump has once again stolen the spotlight as she joined her family in Washington D.C. over the Easter weekend.

The 17-year-old knows all about the chic power of a little black dress as she rocked a monochrome mini number for the occasion. Kai took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs of her posing in the White House. The first snap depicted Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter sitting on a grand red armchair that was embroidered with floral detailing.

© Instagram Kai looked stunning in a black mini dress

Kai donned a black mini dress that featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a square neckline, and a pair of elegant straps. Vanessa Trump's daughter teamed her minimalist look with a pair of open-toe killer heels. Kai's luscious brunette locks were left down in a sleek straight style with a middle parting while she opted for radiant makeup courtesy of a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

The following photo captured the teenager laying on a green and white striped sofa in an opulent room decked with a dark wood coffee table, vintage candle holders, and gold frames.

© Instagram Kai joined her family in Washington

The budding golfer captioned the post: "Day 1 in Washington DC."

Social media users flocked to the comments section to gush over Kai's glamorous appearance. "Such a beautiful and elegant young lady! You’re a great example to young women!," penned one fan.

"As beautiful as your mom with a subtle hint of your Aunt Ivanka and Grandmother's Beauty!," added another follower.

© Getty Images Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump, Jr

Kai is one out of five of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.'s children. The couple tied the knot back in 2005 and share Kai Madison, 17, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan Milos, 13, Spencer Frederick, 12, and Chloe Sophia, 10. The pair divorced in 2018, but continue to amicably co-parent their kids.

This isn't the first time Kai has put on a dazzling appearance at a star-studded event. President Donald Trump's granddaughter made her debut speech on the national stage at the Republican National Convention back in July last year.

© Getty Images Kai spoke during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention

The teenager looked stunning for the occasion in a white mini dress adorned with a ruched skirt and a tie-up back detail. Kai's brunette tresses were styled into bouncy curls and her look was completed with a pair of open-toe silver heels.

Away from the spotlight, Kai is a golf enthusiast and has been playing the sport for over 13 years. "Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion. I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course," she previously shared.