Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shocked fans when she shared a glimpse at her new job working the register at Dunkin' Donuts.

The 18-year-old posted a clip to TikTok of herself working hard at the store, dressed in a pink tank top, an orange tennis skirt and white sneakers as she took a customer's order.

"Working the drive-thru at Dunkin' Donuts," she wrote above the clip, adding: "If it's on the Dunkin' menu, I tried it."

WATCH: Kai Trump leaves fans stunned with surprise job reveal

Working hard

© YouTube/Kai Trump Kai tasted every drink on the menu for her Dunkin' Donuts video

While Kai is not actually the store's newest employee, she did taste test all of the beverages available on the menu in her latest YouTube video, alongside her little brother Tristan, 13, and her friend Emma Markin, 16.

During the video, she had a blindfold on as she tried various drinks and guessed their flavors.

The teen launched her YouTube channel just days after Donald won the US election, and has since garnered 1.16 million subscribers.

© Youtube/Kai Trump The teen helped to serve a customer at the store

Kai is the eldest of Donald Trump Jr.'s five children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. They are also parents to Donald III, 16, Tristan, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.

Kai is an avid golfer and announced her decision to accept a place at the University of Miami, where she will be part of the golfing team.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she said in an Instagram statement.

© Instagram She is an avid golfer

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

She continued: "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me."

"Last but not least, I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

Talented teen

Kai enjoys golfing with her grandfather

Kai enjoys playing the sport with her grandfather, revealing at a campaign rally in 2024 that they frequently discuss all things golfing when they can.

"He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game," she told the crowd. "But then I have to remind that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later."

She added that when they play, they are both fiercely competitive. "He's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. I have to remind him that I'm a Trump too," she quipped.

© Instagram She is the eldest daughter of Donald Jr. and Vanessa

In an interview with YouTuber Grant Horvat, she shared that he made her a better player each time they took to the course.

"Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It's pretty close," she said. "It's never really like game over, and I've won on the 15th hole. He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I've got to get better."