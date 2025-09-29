Victoria Beckham fuels Spice Girls reunion with 'tempting' comment - and tags every bandmate

Victoria Beckham sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy on Sunday night after admitting she was "tempted" by a reunion during the final night of Oasis' comeback tour. The fashion designer, who rose to fame as Posh Spice alongside Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Mel B, has long been at the centre of reunion rumours, with fans eager to see the iconic girl group back together. Victoria, 51, attended the Wembley gig with her husband David Beckham, daughter Harper, 14, sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, as well as Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30. Notably absent was their estranged son Brooklyn, 26, who remains locked in a family feud.

Sharing a series of snaps from Wembley Stadium on Instagram, Victoria posted a video panning across the packed venue with the caption, "Tempting…" and tagged all four of her former bandmates. It didn't take long for fans to erupt online, flooding X with speculation. One wrote: "DID VICTORIA BECKHAM JUST HIT A SPICE GIRLS TOUR ?!? ON HER IG STORY ?!? OMGGG". Another fan gushed: "Victoria Beckham teasing something about the Spice Girls. Hmmmm."

As well as hinting at a Spice Girls return, Victoria posed for a series of photos with Harper - who has recently joined Instagram with a private account - and ensured the rest of her brood were featured on her Stories. She was seen smiling with Romeo and Cruz, and also posted a romantic shot of Cruz kissing Jackie.

Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls reunion

The Spice Girls propelled to worldwide fame and sold more than 90 million records back in the nineties. Victoria has previously ruled out a return to the Spice Girls on a number of occasions. In a 2019 interview, she spoke about her decision not to take part in the band's reunion tour that year. "Saying no requires courage," she told Vogue Germany.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham teases biggest hint at Spice reunion

"For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

© Getty Images The Spice Girls beat out Oasis at the 1997 BRIT Awards

Back in 2022, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the former pop star confessed she was reluctant to commit to a potential Spice Girls reunion tour amid the swirling rumours of a Glastonbury headline slot. "I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she explained. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn't commit to that."

She was also asked if the ABBA hologram concert in London – orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller – is something she to which she would be open. "That's a great idea," the British star said. "That is a good idea."