Victoria Beckham relaxes self-imposed rule on holiday with David and Cruz

With her successful career as a fashion designer flourishing, Victoria Beckham is extremely far removed from her life as a pop star.

Though the Spice Grils' 30th anniversary is upon us, VB has been firm in her rejection of a band reunion, telling Radio France last year: "We do have a group chat. I do speak to all the girls. It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate [the 30th anniversary] – a dinner or a lunch – and reminisce. But yes, it will not be any more than that."

She added: "I'm so proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls but now, for me, it's about empowering people through fashion and beauty. There have been lots of rumours about tours and performances, but that will not happen. But I'd love to celebrate with the girls in another way, just me and them."

© Getty There are no plans for the Spice Girls to reunite

Her insistence that she won't be singing any time soon meant that fans got overexcited on Saturday, when Victoria took to Instagram to share a video of her youngest son, Cruz, singing and playing the guitar aboard their yacht.

The singing Beckhams

David Beckham provided backing vocals as his son sang Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman's love song 'Something Stupid', but eagle-eared listeners noted that Victoria broke her singing ban by crooning along too. Watch their warbling below and see if you can hear VB...

"Did I hear your voice towards the end Victoria?" one fan asked, with another noting: "At the start and towards the end."

Others didn't hear VB's singing, commenting: "Now we need mum singing with him. Family affair."

Family support

As well as singing together on their huge boat, Victoria showed her love and support for Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, when Jackie shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the break.

In one snap, Jackie wore a sultry black lace dress from Victoria's collection, with the designer commenting a heart on the photo.

© Instagram Jackie Apostel wore a dress designed by Victoria Beckham

VB herself has worn the saucy creation in the past, proving her designs are timeless. Her happiness to share clothes with Jackie also proves she has accepted her into the family, which is likely important at the moment, as rumours of a feud with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, rage on.

© Harper’s Bazaar UK/Boo George Victoria wore the same dress as Jackie Apostel

Here's hoping being aboard their beautiful boat is a good distraction from any drama among the Beckham brood.